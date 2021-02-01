Southwell Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Knowing Glance - 17:40 Southwell

Knowing Glance didn't make a great start to life with Stuart Williams, beating home just six horses in his first four races, but, following a seven-week break, he shaped as though on his way back to form when fifth at Lingfield last time, catching the eye when making up late ground and finishing with running left. He is likely to come good at some point over the winter and, now able to race from 3 lb lower than his last winning mark, he could be the one to side with.

No. 6 (2) Knowing Glance (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5 Trainer: Stuart Williams

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 70

Gabrial The Devil - 18:10 Southwell

The two to focus on here are Gabrial The Devil and Shallow Hal, the pair reopposing after being separated by just a neck over this course and distance, and it is the former who comes out better at the weights this time around, so he gets the vote to reverse the form. A cosy winner at this venue on his penultimate start, Gabrial The Devil stuck to his task well when narrowly pipped by Shallow Hal last time, and with the latter having to shoulder a 5 lb penalty, it is Richard Fahey's charge who looks the one to beat.

No. 5 (3) Gabrial The Devil (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Tony Hamilton

Age: 6

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 88

Mulzim - 18:40 Southwell

Mulzim is clearly thriving at present and this big, powerful sprinter is expected to continue operating at the top of his game and be bang there once again. Found to have bled when a fading fourth here two starts back, Mulzim wasted no time in getting back on the up, running out a powerful winner over this track and trip last time, taking his tally to four wins from his last six races, all coming over this course and distance. He clearly goes well here and a 4 lb penalty should prove insufficient in preventing back-to-back victories.