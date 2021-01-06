Southwell Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Lord of The Alps - 12:45 Southwell

Lord of The Alps has returned from a break better than ever and remains unexposed on the all-weather (hasn't finished out of the first two in three starts). He confirmed the promise of his Kempton run when making all to resume winning ways over this trip at Wolverhampton on Saturday. That was a career-best performance and he makes plenty of appeal able to race from the same mark provided he is as effective on fibresand.

No. 1 (1) Lord Of The Alps (Ire) SBK 5/6 EXC 2.04 Trainer: Mark Johnston

Jockey: Oliver Stammers

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 76

Motawaafeq - 13:45 Southwell

Motawaafeq benefited from the hood being refitted and a return to fibresand when winning a course-and-distance handicap last month and he tops the shortlist once again. He took advantage of a tumbling mark to beat the reopposing Custard The Dragon by a head, and he was always holding that rival despite being sent for home early enough in the straight. Motawaafeq remains well treated on old form following a 3 lb rise in the weights and he can confirm his superiority.

No. 1 (5) Motawaafeq (Fr) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.52 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Alistair Rawlinson

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 67

Parallel World - 14:15 Southwell

Another chance is given to Parallel World, who shaped as if amiss when down the field over course and distance last month. His previous record at the track reads 112, so it wasn't anything to do with the surface, and the fact that he was well beaten entering the home straight having been well backed beforehand suggests he wasn't 100 per cent on the day. Therefore, he is fancied to get back on the up from what still looks a lenient mark.