Southwell Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Southwell on Thursday...
"He was very game that day and there is every chance he can go in again from 3 lb higher."
A winner over this course and distance two starts back, Loulin was arguably a little unlucky not to have come closer to adding to his tally last time, not helped by being a little isolated towards the far rail as he lost out to Slowmo. Those two meet again here, but Loulin finds himself 5 lb better off at the weights, and that could prove enough for him to reverse the form with his reopposing rival.
Accrington Stanley - 15:25 Southwell
A switch to front-running tactics showed Accrington Stanley in a much better light at Newcastle last time, George Scott's charge producing his best effort to date to finish a close third, showing a good attitude in the process. His previous visit to this track yielded a creditable performance, and with claimer Alex Jary taking a handy 7 lb off his back, he makes plenty of appeal.
The Golden Cue - 17:45 Southwell
The Golden Cue bounced back to form with a victory over this course and distance last month, keeping on well to get the better of an unexposed filly, the pair pulling clear of the remainder, and this could prove a good opportunity for him to follow up. He was very game that day and there is every chance he can go in again from 3 lb higher.
Smart Stat
MOMENTUM SWING - 14:50 Southwell
£20.18 - Robert Cowell's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break
