To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Southwell Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Racing at Southwell
Timeform provide three bets from Southwell on Thursday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Southwell on Thursday...

"He was very game that day and there is every chance he can go in again from 3 lb higher."

Timeform on The Golden Cue

Loulin - 14:15 Southwell

A winner over this course and distance two starts back, Loulin was arguably a little unlucky not to have come closer to adding to his tally last time, not helped by being a little isolated towards the far rail as he lost out to Slowmo. Those two meet again here, but Loulin finds himself 5 lb better off at the weights, and that could prove enough for him to reverse the form with his reopposing rival.

Accrington Stanley - 15:25 Southwell

A switch to front-running tactics showed Accrington Stanley in a much better light at Newcastle last time, George Scott's charge producing his best effort to date to finish a close third, showing a good attitude in the process. His previous visit to this track yielded a creditable performance, and with claimer Alex Jary taking a handy 7 lb off his back, he makes plenty of appeal.

The Golden Cue - 17:45 Southwell

The Golden Cue bounced back to form with a victory over this course and distance last month, keeping on well to get the better of an unexposed filly, the pair pulling clear of the remainder, and this could prove a good opportunity for him to follow up. He was very game that day and there is every chance he can go in again from 3 lb higher.

Smart Stat

MOMENTUM SWING - 14:50 Southwell
£20.18 - Robert Cowell's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Recommended bets

Loulin - 14:15 Southwell
Accrington Stanley - 15:25 Southwell
The Golden Cue - 17:45 Southwell

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Sthl 17th Dec (5f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 17 December, 2.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Slowmo
Arzaak
Loulin
Bluella
Red Stripes
Precious Plum
Suwaan
George Thomas
Gossip
Tan
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sthl 17th Dec (6f Nursery)

Show Hide

Thursday 17 December, 3.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Accrington Stanley
Velocistar
Olivia Mary
Yorkshire Pirlo
Capla Dream
Mehmo
Secret Handsheikh
Coco Bear
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sthl 17th Dec (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 17 December, 5.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Spring Romance
Napping
The Golden Cue
Bartat
Pearl Of Qatar
Little Red Socks
Alqaab
Archimedes
Antagonize
Dirchill
Pilgrims Pursuit
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles