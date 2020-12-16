Southwell Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Loulin - 14:15 Southwell

A winner over this course and distance two starts back, Loulin was arguably a little unlucky not to have come closer to adding to his tally last time, not helped by being a little isolated towards the far rail as he lost out to Slowmo. Those two meet again here, but Loulin finds himself 5 lb better off at the weights, and that could prove enough for him to reverse the form with his reopposing rival.

No. 5 (4) Loulin EXC 3 Trainer: Ruth Carr

Jockey: James Sullivan

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 52

Accrington Stanley - 15:25 Southwell

A switch to front-running tactics showed Accrington Stanley in a much better light at Newcastle last time, George Scott's charge producing his best effort to date to finish a close third, showing a good attitude in the process. His previous visit to this track yielded a creditable performance, and with claimer Alex Jary taking a handy 7 lb off his back, he makes plenty of appeal.

No. 4 (7) Accrington Stanley EXC 2.5 Trainer: George Scott

Jockey: Alex Jary

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 65

The Golden Cue - 17:45 Southwell

The Golden Cue bounced back to form with a victory over this course and distance last month, keeping on well to get the better of an unexposed filly, the pair pulling clear of the remainder, and this could prove a good opportunity for him to follow up. He was very game that day and there is every chance he can go in again from 3 lb higher.