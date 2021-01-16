- Trainer: Michael Bell
- Jockey: Cieren Fallon
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 9lbs
- OR: 57
Southwell Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday
Timeform highlight three horses worth backing at Southwell on Sunday...
"...certainly back in the groove now and he looks very well handicapped..." Timeform on Nick Vedder
shaped as though a win was in the offing when fourth at Wolverhampton in November, and she duly proved that to be the case when getting off the mark at Lingfield earlier this month, a change of tactics showing her to good advantage as she ran out an all-the-way winner. She is not yet the finished article, coming off a true line in the straight last time, but she has only been nudged up 2 lb in the weights for that victory, and with the potential for a little better still, she holds solid claims as the sole previous winner in the field.
Smart stat
£56.25 - Scott Dixon's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running in first time headgear
NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets
Recommended bets
