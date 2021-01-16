Southwell Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Fast Emma - 13:05 Southwell

Fast Emma shaped as though a win was in the offing when fourth at Wolverhampton in November, and she duly proved that to be the case when getting off the mark at Lingfield earlier this month, a change of tactics showing her to good advantage as she ran out an all-the-way winner. She is not yet the finished article, coming off a true line in the straight last time, but she has only been nudged up 2 lb in the weights for that victory, and with the potential for a little better still, she holds solid claims as the sole previous winner in the field.

No. 1 (1) Fast Emma (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 3 Trainer: Michael Bell

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 57

Thrave - 14:05 Southwell

A change of headgear and a drop in grade helped Thrave double his career tally at this venue last month, Michael Appleby's charge finding plenty to lead close home, and he proved himself still in good form when second over the same course and distance last week. He is yet another from the Appleby yard to take well to Southwell's fibresand surface, and with this step back up to a mile an interesting move, he is certainly not one to rule out.

No. 3 (7) Thrave SBK 4/1 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Frederick Larson

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 74

Nick Vadder - 16:05 Southwell

Nick Vadder is thriving at present, ending his long losing run with a sweeping victory at this venue at the beginning of the month before following up under a penalty under similar conditions last time, winning with plenty in hand. He is certainly back in the groove now and he looks very well handicapped under a 4 lb penalty. The hat-trick should be forthcoming.