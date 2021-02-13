Southwell Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Sthl 14th Feb (5f Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 14 February, 2.20pm
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Southwell on Sunday...
"The longer trip at this more demanding track ought to bring about further improvement..."
Timeform on Caribeno
Centurion Song - 14:20 Southwell
Centurion Song has taken very well to this surface and should make another bold bid having been just edged out over course and distance last month. That was arguably a career-best performance, coming from much further back than the winner, and he is preferred to Qaaraat, who is being kept busy but is holding his form well and remains of interest back on this surface.
Caribeno and Mukha Magic stand out. The former defied an 11 lb rise after six months off at Lingfield last time, not so impressive as his wide-margin turf win on his previous start, but coping well with the switch back to all-weather. The longer trip at this more demanding track ought to bring about further improvement and edges out Mukha Magic, who won at this course five days ago and merits respect under a penalty.
Beija Flor offered enough to suggest she could have a race of this nature in her when staying on for second on her final start for William Haggas at Chelmsford last time. That was her best performance to date, and is selected to make a winning start for the shrewd Stuart Williams yard, who does well with similar types. Pips Tune appeals as a likely improver now handicapping over a longer trip and heads the dangers along with Katty D.
24% - Sir Mark Prescott Bt's strike rate with horses running over 10f+
