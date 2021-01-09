- Trainer: Phil McEntee
- Jockey: Luke Morris
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 11lbs
- OR: 68
Southwell Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday
Timeform highlight three horses worth backing at Southwell on Sunday...
"...sets a high standard here and should take planet of stopping in his bid for a quick-fire hat-trick."
Timeform on Nortonthorpe Boy
Nortonthorpe Boy - 12:50 Southwell
Nortonthorpe Boy took advantage of a reduced mark to belatedly open his account at Wolverhampton at the end of last month, and, just seven days on, he produced a career best effort to defy a penalty and go in again in stylish fashion, making all before quickening clear two furlongs out at Kempton recently. He sets a high standard here and should take planet of stopping in his bid for a quick-fire hat-trick.
Tellmeyourstory - 15:20 Southwell
Tellmeyourstory made certain appeal on paper ahead of her debut at Lingfield last month - a Karakonite filly whose half-sister Villandry was a Grade 3 winner in the US - and she offered something to work on, the only newcomer in the field, she stuck to her task well to chase home the well-fancied winner. She remains with the potential for better still and this looks a good opportunity for her to open her account.
It may only have been an ordinary handicap that Nick Vedder won last time out, but he deserves plenty of credit for doing so, coming from a long way back to sweep through the field, staying on well to lead inside the final furlong. He ultimately won with a bit to spare, and given he has dropped so far down the weights over the past 12 months, a 4 lb penalty may not be enough to stop him going in again.
Smart Stat
RAVENSCAR - 13;20 Southwell
20% - Ben Curtis's strike rate at SOUTHWELL
