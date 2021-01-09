Southwell Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Nortonthorpe Boy - 12:50 Southwell

Nortonthorpe Boy took advantage of a reduced mark to belatedly open his account at Wolverhampton at the end of last month, and, just seven days on, he produced a career best effort to defy a penalty and go in again in stylish fashion, making all before quickening clear two furlongs out at Kempton recently. He sets a high standard here and should take planet of stopping in his bid for a quick-fire hat-trick.

No. 1 (2) Nortonthorpe Boy SBK 1/1 EXC 2.34 Trainer: Phil McEntee

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 68

Tellmeyourstory - 15:20 Southwell

Tellmeyourstory made certain appeal on paper ahead of her debut at Lingfield last month - a Karakonite filly whose half-sister Villandry was a Grade 3 winner in the US - and she offered something to work on, the only newcomer in the field, she stuck to her task well to chase home the well-fancied winner. She remains with the potential for better still and this looks a good opportunity for her to open her account.

No. 9 (8) Tellmeyourstory (Usa) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.5 Trainer: Mark Johnston

Jockey: Joe Fanning

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 5lbs

OR: -

Nick Vedder - 15:50 Southwell

It may only have been an ordinary handicap that Nick Vedder won last time out, but he deserves plenty of credit for doing so, coming from a long way back to sweep through the field, staying on well to lead inside the final furlong. He ultimately won with a bit to spare, and given he has dropped so far down the weights over the past 12 months, a 4 lb penalty may not be enough to stop him going in again.