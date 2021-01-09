To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Southwell Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Racing at Southwell
Timeform bring you three to back at Southwell on Sunday

Timeform highlight three horses worth backing at Southwell on Sunday...

"...sets a high standard here and should take planet of stopping in his bid for a quick-fire hat-trick."

Timeform on Nortonthorpe Boy

Nortonthorpe Boy - 12:50 Southwell

Nortonthorpe Boy took advantage of a reduced mark to belatedly open his account at Wolverhampton at the end of last month, and, just seven days on, he produced a career best effort to defy a penalty and go in again in stylish fashion, making all before quickening clear two furlongs out at Kempton recently. He sets a high standard here and should take planet of stopping in his bid for a quick-fire hat-trick.

Tellmeyourstory - 15:20 Southwell

Tellmeyourstory made certain appeal on paper ahead of her debut at Lingfield last month - a Karakonite filly whose half-sister Villandry was a Grade 3 winner in the US - and she offered something to work on, the only newcomer in the field, she stuck to her task well to chase home the well-fancied winner. She remains with the potential for better still and this looks a good opportunity for her to open her account.

Nick Vedder - 15:50 Southwell

It may only have been an ordinary handicap that Nick Vedder won last time out, but he deserves plenty of credit for doing so, coming from a long way back to sweep through the field, staying on well to lead inside the final furlong. He ultimately won with a bit to spare, and given he has dropped so far down the weights over the past 12 months, a 4 lb penalty may not be enough to stop him going in again.

Smart Stat

RAVENSCAR - 13;20 Southwell
20% - Ben Curtis's strike rate at SOUTHWELL

