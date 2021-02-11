Southwell Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

- Trainer: Shaun Keightley
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Southwell on Friday...
"...is clearly thriving on his racing at this venue and a 4 lb penalty may not be enough to prevent him following up."
Timeform on Excessable
San Juan showed very little on his first three outings for Shaun Keightely's yard, but he came in for support ahead of his outing over this course and distance last month and he duly repaid his backers, overcoming the usually negative high draw to get off the mark by a head, producing a strong run against the near rail to lead late on. He has not been with his current yard too long and is taken to continue his progression and land what is by no means a particularly competitive-looking contest.
Well backed, Excessable took the step up in grade in his stride as he resumed winning ways over this course and distance earlier this month, taking his tally at this venue to two wins from five runs, finishing in the top three on the other three occasions. He is clearly thriving on his racing at this venue and a 4 lb penalty may not be enough to prevent him following up.
Palazzo is a four-time winner at this venue, including when producing a career-best performance to bounce back to winning ways over this course and distance recently, continuing in the fine form he has been in all winter to win by a length and a quarter. He must shoulder a 5 lb penalty for that success but is clearly in terrific heart at present and will take all the beating.
Smart Stat
TRUE HERO - 15:15 Southwell
£13.42 - David Brown's profit to a £1 level stake with favourites
Recommended bets
San Juan - 12:45 Southwell
Excessable - 14:15 Southwell
Palazzo - 15:45 Southwell
