NAP

Southwold - 20:00 Southwell

Southwold showed improved form when making a successful handicap debut over this course and distance two weeks ago, hitting the front over a furlong out and keeping going well from there to land the spoils by half a length.

That was just his third start and his second victory having also made a winning debut at Newcastle in November.

Still relatively unexposed, Southwold may yet have more to offer and should give another good account from just a 3 lb higher mark in his follow-up bid.

No. 1 (8) Southwold (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Daniel & Claire Kubler

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 72

NEXT BEST

Dubai Jeanius - 17:30 Southwell

Dubai Jeanius completed his four-timer with another comfortable success at this course 12 days ago and there must be a good chance that the handicapper still hasn't caught up with him.

The official winning margin last time was just half a length, but he was always doing just enough after being produced to lead a furlong out.

Yet to race beyond a mile and a half on the Flat, Dubai Jeanius has always shaped like a horse who will be suited by staying trips and a further 4 lb rise in the weights shouldn't prove beyond him today if the step up to two miles can eke out a bit more improvement.

No. 1 (3) Dubai Jeanius (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.94 Trainer: Michael Herrington

Jockey: Tom Eaves

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 72

EACH-WAY

Zip - 19:00 Southwell

Zip made it two wins from his last three starts with a determined performance over this course and distance 12 days ago, just needing to be kept up to his work to win by half a length having been in front from the start.

He clearly retains all his ability at the age of seven and another bold bid seems assured from just a 1 lb higher mark, particularly with Alec Voikhansky (who is excellent value for his 7 lb claim) taking over in the saddle.