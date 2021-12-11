- Trainer: Venetia Williams
- Jockey: Charlie Deutsch
- Age: 5
- Weight: 12st 1lbs
- OR: 116
Southwell Racing Tips: Side with this Gem
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Southwell on Sunday.
NAP
Gemirande experienced mixed fortunes over hurdles for Venetia Williams last season, proving inconsistent after winning at Wetherby, but he won his only start over fences for his previous yard in France and is now interesting going chasing in Britain. Gemirande looks on a fair mark based on what he showed in France and he starts out this season with Williams in sparkling form, so fitness should not be an issue on his return.
NEXT BEST
Mozzaro made a successful chasing debut over two and a half miles here last month and he holds strong claims again after going up only 2 lb in the weights. Mozzaro, who jumped fine on his first attempt over fences, was headed at the second-last but he rallied well and led again on the run-in, scoring by half a length with the pair a long way clear of the only other finisher. The way Mozzaro dug in under pressure offers encouragement he will cope with the step up in trip here, and he should go close in a race featuring plenty with something to prove.
