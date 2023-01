NAP

Serenity Rose - 15:00 Southwell

Mark Loughnane has been among the winners of late and has another good chance with Serenity Rose who caught the eye when runner-up on her handicap debut at Wolverhampton last month. Serenity Rose had disappointed on a couple of occasions after finishing an encouraging runner-up at Haydock on debut, but she got back on track at Wolverhampton, making good late headway from an unpromising position to get to within half a length of the winner, pulling two and a quarter lengths clear of the third. The closing sectional she clocked suggests she's capable of better.

No. 5 (3) Serenity Rose (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Mark Loughnane

Jockey: Billy Loughnane

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 74

NEXT BEST

Jeans Maite - 15:30 Southwell

Jeans Maite is at her best under these conditions and she registered a fourth course-and-distance success (her third since this surface was changed to Tapeta from Fibresand) when scoring here on her penultimate start last month. Jeans Maite proved better than ever on that occasion, showing her trademark speed to make all for a half-length success over a recent winner. She wasn't quite at that level when fourth over course and distance last time, but she was by no means disgraced after being tackled before halfway by a thriving rival. Jeans Maite has since been eased 1 lb in the weights and ought to launch another bold bid.