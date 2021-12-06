Southwell Racing Tips: Rose to bloom

NAP

Rose Hip - 16:30 Southwell

Rose Hip is rising seven but she is still unexposed on artificial surfaces and arrives here on the back of arguably a career-best effort at Lingfield last month. Rose Hip had shaped with promise on her all-weather debut at Wolverhampton and built on that to score at Lingfield, doing well to come from the rear in a steadily-run race. Rose Hip is 4 lb higher in the weights but still looks well treated, and she should find it easier to come from off the pace on this stiffer course.

No. 11 (1) Rose Hip SBK 11/2 EXC 7.8 Trainer: Tony Carroll

Jockey: Mollie Phillips

Age: 6

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 84

NEXT BEST

Redzone - 19:30 Southwell

Redzone carries a 5 lb penalty for his win at Newcastle last week but he still looks well treated on the back of that commanding victory. Redzone was suited by sticking to the stands' rail but he was still an impressive winner, proving better than ever to score by three and a half lengths. He is at least 5 lb clear of his rivals on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings so looks to have been found a nice opportunity.

No. 7 (6) Redzone SBK 2/1 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Bryan Smart

Jockey: Gianluca Sanna

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 65

EACH-WAY

Gleneaglet - 16:00 Southwell

Gleneaglet is still searching for a first win but she has dropped in the weights and found only one too good off this mark at Wolverhampton last month. That was Gleneaglet's first attempt at a mile and a half and she saw things out well, while she also proved herself on Tapeta (the same surface that has now been installed at Southwell). She looks like a solid proposition and should give a good account.