Southwell Racing Tips: Rose to bloom

Horse racing at Southwell
Flat racing returns to Southwell on Tuesday

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Southwell on Tuesday.

NAP

Rose Hip - 16:30 Southwell

Rose Hip is rising seven but she is still unexposed on artificial surfaces and arrives here on the back of arguably a career-best effort at Lingfield last month. Rose Hip had shaped with promise on her all-weather debut at Wolverhampton and built on that to score at Lingfield, doing well to come from the rear in a steadily-run race. Rose Hip is 4 lb higher in the weights but still looks well treated, and she should find it easier to come from off the pace on this stiffer course.

NEXT BEST

Redzone - 19:30 Southwell

Redzone carries a 5 lb penalty for his win at Newcastle last week but he still looks well treated on the back of that commanding victory. Redzone was suited by sticking to the stands' rail but he was still an impressive winner, proving better than ever to score by three and a half lengths. He is at least 5 lb clear of his rivals on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings so looks to have been found a nice opportunity.

EACH-WAY

Gleneaglet - 16:00 Southwell

Gleneaglet is still searching for a first win but she has dropped in the weights and found only one too good off this mark at Wolverhampton last month. That was Gleneaglet's first attempt at a mile and a half and she saw things out well, while she also proved herself on Tapeta (the same surface that has now been installed at Southwell). She looks like a solid proposition and should give a good account.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Rose Hip @ 6.05/1 in the 16:30 at Southwell
NEXT BEST - Back Redzone @ 3.02/1 in the 19:30 at Southwell
EACH-WAY - Back Gleneaglet @ 5.59/2 in the 16:00 at Southwell

Southwell 7th Dec (1m4f Hcap)

Tuesday 7 December, 4.00pm

Toromona
Can Can Girl
Gleneaglet
Zoom Zoom Babe
Kentucky Kingdom
Contingency Fee
Set In Stone
Carausius
Cuban Hope
Cigoli
Kittens Dream
Tommy R
Southwell 7th Dec (5f Hcap)

Tuesday 7 December, 4.30pm

Night On Earth
Fernando Rah
Rose Hip
Zarzyni
Lihou
Marnie James
Existent
Lipsink
Mulzim
Be Proud
Ornate
Endowed
Astro Jakk
One Night Stand
Southwell 7th Dec (6f Hcap)

Tuesday 7 December, 7.30pm

Redzone
Kodi Gold
Soyounique
Grey Galleon
Winnetka
Tomshalfbrother
The Thin Blue Line
Capla Spirit
Steelriver
Excessable
Madrinho
Somewhere Secret
Tom Tulliver
Sams Call
