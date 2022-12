NAP

Princess Niyla - 13:13 Southwell

Princess Niyla shaped with plenty of promise when third on her debut at Lingfield two weeks ago, passing the post just half a length behind the winner and looking unlucky not to finish closer still having been caught further back than the other principals in a steadily-run race.

The most striking aspect of her performance was how strongly she finished the race, recording a notably fast closing sectional despite showing signs of greenness (edged left late on).

That form sets the standard in this line-up and Princess Niyla seems sure to take plenty of beating when you factor in her scope for more improvement.

No. 4 (3) Princess Niyla EXC 1.1 Trainer: Hugo Palmer

Jockey: Pierre-Louis Jamin

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Hiya Maite - 14:13 Southwell

Hiya Maite failed to meet market expectations when finishing only third over this course and distance on Friday, but it wasn't a bad run by any means, ultimately passing the post around two and a half lengths behind the winner.

This is a weaker race now back in 0-68 company and he lines up from a mark only 3 lb higher than when winning his previous start at Newcastle.

Still relatively lightly raced after just eight starts, Hiya Maite is fancied to capitalise on the drop in grade to regain the winning thread.

No. 1 (2) Hiya Maite EXC 1.11 Trainer: Roy Bowring

Jockey: Lewis Edmunds

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 70

EACH-WAY

Approach The City - 12:43 Southwell

Approach The City proved to be a disappointment on his debut for Kevin Frost (formerly trained by Matthew Smith) at Kempton a few weeks ago, never managing to land a blow having been in trouble from some way out.

He is entitled to strip fitter with that first run for 10 months under his belt, though, and the fact he was gambled on at Kempton highlights that he is clearly thought capable of better.

Approach The City is 2 lb lower in the weights today and well worth another chance.