To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Cheltenham Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Southwell Racing Tips: Prince Abu to rule again

Southwell racing
There's all-weather racing at Southwell on Friday

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Southwell on Friday.

"That change of gear is a big asset in these all-weather staying contests."

Prince Abu

NAP

Prince Abu - 14:10 Southwell

Prince Abu is thriving at present and he made it three wins from his last four starts when bolting up at Kempton last week, showing a potent turn of foot to draw five lengths clear. That change of gear is a big asset in these all-weather staying contests, which tend to be run at modest gallops, and he should take plenty of beating under a penalty (he is due to race off 2 lb higher in future). He remains relatively unexposed as a stayer.

NEXT BEST

Brazen Arrow - 12:30 Southwell

Brazen Arrow benefited from positive tactics being applied at Wolverhampton last month and he showed improved form to register a three-length success from the front in that six-furlong classified stakes. He ran to a similar level here last week when runner-up in a six-furlong handicap, and he is clearly operating at the top of his game at present. The speed Brazen Arrow has shown the last twice suggests he should prove effective over five furlongs on this first crack at the minimum trip, and he can launch a bold bid.

EACH-WAY

Daafy - 14:45 Southwell

Daafy produced a career-best effort when landing a mile handicap here last month, scoring with more in hand than the winning margin of a neck would suggest as he was by no means fully extended to beat subsequent winner Love Your Work. Daafy was only fifth when dropping back to seven furlongs here on Tuesday, but he shaped as if still in good heart in a race that looks like solid form for the grade. Daafy travelled better than most but was short of room as the race was developing and had to wait for the gap. He kept on pleasingly in the closing stages and he should give another good account over the same course and distance here.

Daily Offer - Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Place £20 worth of multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Prince Abu @ 2.89/5 in the 14:10 at Southwell
NEXT BEST - Back Brazen Arrow @ 4.57/2 in the 12:30 at Southwell
EACH-WAY- Back Daafy @ 5.95/1 in the 14:45 at Southwell

Southwell 11th Feb (5f Hcap)

Show Hide

Friday 11 February, 12.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Iesha
Cool Spirit
Brazen Arrow
Toptime
Brandy Station
Mrs Bagerran
Gorgeous General
Miss Seafire
Bluella
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Southwell 11th Feb (2m2f Hcap)

Show Hide

Friday 11 February, 2.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Prince Abu
Black Kalanisi
First Charge
Mukha Magic
Cochise
Be My Sea
Orin Swift
Kittens Dream
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Southwell 11th Feb (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Friday 11 February, 2.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Bobby On The Beat
Patontheback
Last Date
Aquamas
Daafy
Bavardages
Tyche
Al Suil Eile
Bertog
Available Angel
Casaruan
Pop Favorite
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips