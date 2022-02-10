Southwell Racing Tips: Prince Abu to rule again

NAP

Prince Abu - 14:10 Southwell

Prince Abu is thriving at present and he made it three wins from his last four starts when bolting up at Kempton last week, showing a potent turn of foot to draw five lengths clear. That change of gear is a big asset in these all-weather staying contests, which tend to be run at modest gallops, and he should take plenty of beating under a penalty (he is due to race off 2 lb higher in future). He remains relatively unexposed as a stayer.

No. 7 (6) Prince Abu (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.74 Trainer: Derek Shaw

Jockey: Cam Hardie

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 64

NEXT BEST

Brazen Arrow - 12:30 Southwell

Brazen Arrow benefited from positive tactics being applied at Wolverhampton last month and he showed improved form to register a three-length success from the front in that six-furlong classified stakes. He ran to a similar level here last week when runner-up in a six-furlong handicap, and he is clearly operating at the top of his game at present. The speed Brazen Arrow has shown the last twice suggests he should prove effective over five furlongs on this first crack at the minimum trip, and he can launch a bold bid.

No. 6 (9) Brazen Arrow SBK 3/1 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Christine Dunnett

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 52

EACH-WAY

Daafy - 14:45 Southwell

Daafy produced a career-best effort when landing a mile handicap here last month, scoring with more in hand than the winning margin of a neck would suggest as he was by no means fully extended to beat subsequent winner Love Your Work. Daafy was only fifth when dropping back to seven furlongs here on Tuesday, but he shaped as if still in good heart in a race that looks like solid form for the grade. Daafy travelled better than most but was short of room as the race was developing and had to wait for the gap. He kept on pleasingly in the closing stages and he should give another good account over the same course and distance here.