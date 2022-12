NAP

Mimoset - 16:45 Southwell

This is by no means a strong race and it looks an excellent opportunity for Mimoset to get off the mark. She has shown improved form since fitted with blinkers, but also relished the drop to five furlongs when beaten a nose over course and distance last time. Mimoset was given a patient ride but made good headway through the field to take up the running inside the final furlong, looking the likeliest winner - traded at 1.10 in running on Betfair - only to be headed in the dying strides. This race is weaker on paper and another performance like that should suffice.

No. 5 (1) Mimoset SBK 15/8 EXC 2.8 Trainer: Rae Guest

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Tickets - 19:15 Southwell

Tickets bumped into a filly who looked promising on his return at Kempton earlier in the year and built on that promise when opening his account at the same course next time, showing the benefit of a gelding operation and narrowly outpointing a next-time-winner. He progressed again when runner-up on handicap debut at Newcastle in June and he can probably have his last two runs on turf overlooked. Tickets now looks interesting back on an artificial surface and represents a yard that do well at this track. This mark shouldn't be beyond him.