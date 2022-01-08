To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Southwell Racing Tips: Masqool to score again

Horse racing at Southwell
There's all-weather racing at Southwell on Sunday

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Southwell on Sunday.

"...he might able to stay a step ahead of the handicapper..."

NAP: Unexposed Masqool makes appeal

Masqool - 13:40 Southwell

Masqool caught the eye when only narrowly denied on his handicap debut over this course and distance last month, and he duly took a step forward to get off the mark in a similar event on New Year's Day. Masqool had missed the break on his penultimate start but he was more alert last time and got away on terms, which enabled him to bag a decent position. He stuck to his task well to win by a length and a quarter and he might able to stay a step ahead of the handicapper, keeping in mind his lightly-raced profile and good pedigree (by Invincible Spirit and out of a close relative to 1000 Guineas winner Ghanaati).

NEXT BEST: Libby Ami can follow up

Libby Ami - 13:10 Southwell

Libby Ami proved better than ever when scoring on her first start for Ivan Furtado over course and distance last month. She only won by a neck, but she did well to prevail having been further back than ideal in a race run at a steady gallop. A 3 lb rise in the weights might underestimate her.

EACH-WAY: Seagulls Nest shaped well last time

Seagulls Nest - 12:40 Southwell

Seagulls Nest only beat one rival home at Chelmsford last month but she shaped better than that result would suggest, paying the price for failing to settle in a first-time visor. Cheekpieces and a hood replace a visor, which will hopefully help her settle better, and, having been dropped another 2 lb, she looks on a handy mark based on the all-weather form she showed for Mick Channon. She's only had a couple of starts for Mick Appleby, who does well with his recruits, so it would be a surprise were she not to prove competitive from this lowly mark.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Masqool @ 2.56/4 in the 13:40 at Southwell
NEXT BEST - Back Libby Ami @ 3.55/2 in the 13:10 at Southwell
EACH-WAY - Back Seagulls Nest @ 6.05/1 in the 12:40 at Southwell

Sunday 9 January, 12.40pm

Black Kalanisi
Al Kout
Seagulls Nest
Khilwafy
Beach Break
Busy Street
Tynecastle Park
Niblawi
Running Cloud
Glan Y Gors
Bird For Life
Dawn Trouper
Snap Chap
Sunday 9 January, 1.10pm

Libby Ami
Lucayan
Biplane
Nushafreen
Just Amber
Danni California
The Sedberghian
Velma
Susie Javea
Lady Alavesa
Pettinger
Sunday 9 January, 1.40pm

Masqool
Masham Moor
Inexplicable
Shyjack
Daany
Tie A Yellowribbon
Makambe
Cashel
Il Pescatore
The Nail Gunner
Fliss Floss
Forbearing
