Southwell Racing Tips: Masqool to score again

NAP: Unexposed Masqool makes appeal

Masqool - 13:40 Southwell

Masqool caught the eye when only narrowly denied on his handicap debut over this course and distance last month, and he duly took a step forward to get off the mark in a similar event on New Year's Day. Masqool had missed the break on his penultimate start but he was more alert last time and got away on terms, which enabled him to bag a decent position. He stuck to his task well to win by a length and a quarter and he might able to stay a step ahead of the handicapper, keeping in mind his lightly-raced profile and good pedigree (by Invincible Spirit and out of a close relative to 1000 Guineas winner Ghanaati).

No. 5 (7) Masqool (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.72 Trainer: James Evans

Jockey: Dougie Costello

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 58

NEXT BEST: Libby Ami can follow up

Libby Ami - 13:10 Southwell

Libby Ami proved better than ever when scoring on her first start for Ivan Furtado over course and distance last month. She only won by a neck, but she did well to prevail having been further back than ideal in a race run at a steady gallop. A 3 lb rise in the weights might underestimate her.

No. 5 (11) Libby Ami (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Ivan Furtado

Jockey: Joey Haynes

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 65

EACH-WAY: Seagulls Nest shaped well last time

Seagulls Nest - 12:40 Southwell

Seagulls Nest only beat one rival home at Chelmsford last month but she shaped better than that result would suggest, paying the price for failing to settle in a first-time visor. Cheekpieces and a hood replace a visor, which will hopefully help her settle better, and, having been dropped another 2 lb, she looks on a handy mark based on the all-weather form she showed for Mick Channon. She's only had a couple of starts for Mick Appleby, who does well with his recruits, so it would be a surprise were she not to prove competitive from this lowly mark.