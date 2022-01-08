- Trainer: James Evans
- Jockey: Dougie Costello
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 5lbs
- OR: 58
Southwell Racing Tips: Masqool to score again
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Southwell on Sunday.
"...he might able to stay a step ahead of the handicapper..."
NAP: Unexposed Masqool makes appeal
Masqool caught the eye when only narrowly denied on his handicap debut over this course and distance last month, and he duly took a step forward to get off the mark in a similar event on New Year's Day. Masqool had missed the break on his penultimate start but he was more alert last time and got away on terms, which enabled him to bag a decent position. He stuck to his task well to win by a length and a quarter and he might able to stay a step ahead of the handicapper, keeping in mind his lightly-raced profile and good pedigree (by Invincible Spirit and out of a close relative to 1000 Guineas winner Ghanaati).
NEXT BEST: Libby Ami can follow up
Libby Ami proved better than ever when scoring on her first start for Ivan Furtado over course and distance last month. She only won by a neck, but she did well to prevail having been further back than ideal in a race run at a steady gallop. A 3 lb rise in the weights might underestimate her.
EACH-WAY: Seagulls Nest shaped well last time
Seagulls Nest - 12:40 Southwell
Seagulls Nest only beat one rival home at Chelmsford last month but she shaped better than that result would suggest, paying the price for failing to settle in a first-time visor. Cheekpieces and a hood replace a visor, which will hopefully help her settle better, and, having been dropped another 2 lb, she looks on a handy mark based on the all-weather form she showed for Mick Channon. She's only had a couple of starts for Mick Appleby, who does well with his recruits, so it would be a surprise were she not to prove competitive from this lowly mark.
Recommended bets
Southwell 9th Jan (2m Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 9 January, 12.40pm
|Black Kalanisi
|Al Kout
|Seagulls Nest
|Khilwafy
|Beach Break
|Busy Street
|Tynecastle Park
|Niblawi
|Running Cloud
|Glan Y Gors
|Bird For Life
|Dawn Trouper
|Snap Chap
Southwell 9th Jan (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 9 January, 1.10pm
|Libby Ami
|Lucayan
|Biplane
|Nushafreen
|Just Amber
|Danni California
|The Sedberghian
|Velma
|Susie Javea
|Lady Alavesa
|Pettinger
Southwell 9th Jan (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 9 January, 1.40pm
|Masqool
|Masham Moor
|Inexplicable
|Shyjack
|Daany
|Tie A Yellowribbon
|Makambe
|Cashel
|Il Pescatore
|The Nail Gunner
|Fliss Floss
|Forbearing