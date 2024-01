A Southwell NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Southwell Nap - 18:00 - Back Luna Effect

No. 10 (1) Luna Effect (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Aidan Keeley

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 65

No. 1 Autumn Return (Ire) SBK 5/6 EXC 2.36 Trainer: Ruth Jefferson

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 120

Luna Effect doesn't look like living up to his useful pedigree or price tag, but he should be capable of winning a race of this nature, and he took a step back in the right direction at this course last time.

He was given plenty to do over a shorter trip, but finished his race to good effect, making headway on the inner to finish never nearer than at the finish. That was in a slightly weaker race to this, but Luna Effect races from the same mark now, and will relish the step back up in trip.

Southwell Next Best - 19:00 - Back Doctor Khan Junior

No. 12 (12) Doctor Khan Junior SBK 9/2 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Geoff Oldroyd

Jockey: Harry Russell

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 86

Doctor Khan Junior has shown much improved form since being fitted with a visor, winning four of his last six starts, the latest of those coming over a similar trip at Wolverhampton in November.

Furthermore, he has won all of his last three starts on an artificial surface, and judged by his win last time, he has even more to offer. He travelled well and displayed a nice turn of foot to quicken clear early in the straight, scoring with plenty in hand.

Doctor Khan Junior is now 9 lb higher in the weights and in a stronger race, but he is clearly on a steep upward curve and will remain of interest.