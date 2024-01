A Southwell NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Southwell NAP - 15:15 - Back King Viktor

No. 3 (2) King Viktor EXC 1.56 Trainer: Brian Ellison

Jockey: Ben Robinson

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 58

King Viktor proved himself a fair handicapper a couple of seasons ago and he shaped as if retaining all his ability after 18 months off when finishing sixth over this course and distance last time, very much catching the eye in fact.

He was beaten just a length and a half at the line and arguably deserved extra credit having met trouble around two furlongs out, keeping on well after that but never quite managing to get on terms under a hands-and-heels ride.

The six-year-old King Viktor has been given plenty of time to get over that comeback effort in November and he's one to be interested in here from a 1 lb lower mark.

Back King Viktor @ 4.03/1 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Southwell Next Best - 14:40 - Back Reigning Profit

No. 1 (2) Reigning Profit (Ire) EXC 1.78 Trainer: Ruth Carr

Jockey: James Sullivan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 71

Reigning Profit capitalised on the drop in grade with a dominant performance at Wolverhampton last week, bouncing right back to form in a first-time visor as he forged clear to win by two and three-quarter lengths.

This will be a quicker-than-ideal turnaround, but Reigning Profit should take plenty of beating under a 5 lb penalty if arriving in the same sort of form, with his exploits in the spring - when he completed a hat-trick of wins from similar marks - still fresh in the memory, too.

Back Reigning Profit @ 3.02/1 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Southwell Each-Way - 13:30 - Back Eligible

No. 1 (3) Eligible (Ire) EXC 1.53 Trainer: Michael & David Easterby

Jockey: Joanna Mason

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 79

Eligible again shaped encouragingly when finishing third at Chelmsford last time, passing the post just a length and a half behind the winner and looking unlucky not to get closer still having been caught further back than ideal in a race run at just an ordinary gallop.

A three-time winner at this venue last winter, Eligible is still operating on a competitive mark on the evidence of last time and he shouldn't be long in adding to his tally.