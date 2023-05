NAP

Kath's Toyboy - 17:20 Southwell

Kath's Toyboy has made a good start since joining Kevin Frost and he followed up a course-and-distance victory last month with an even better effort in defeat in a six-furlong handicap here just four days later. Kath's Toyboy produced a career-best effort under a penalty last time, refusing to lie down when Papa Cocktail came alongside, making that one work hard for the victory. The pair pulled three and three-quarter lengths clear of the third, and Papa Cocktail has since registered a comfortable victory to give a boost to the form. Kath's Toyboy is operating at the top of his game at present and a 3 lb rise in the weights should not be enough to stop him making amends for a near miss last time.

No. 7 (9) Kath's Toyboy SBK 5/2 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Kevin Frost

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 67

NEXT BEST

Wildfell - 16:45 Southwell

Wildfell was well backed on his first start for Peter Chapple-Hyam on his reappearance at Lingfield in March and he justified that support, despite looking like a difficult ride as he pulled hard and hung left in the straight after being forced wide on the home turn. He looked more straightforward when following up at Kempton last month, though, defying his 7 lb higher mark with something to spare. He's clearly going the right way for this yard, is unbeaten in two outings on the all-weather and still looks fairly treated after another 6 lb rise in the weights.