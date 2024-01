A Southwell NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Southwell NAP - 11:32 - Back Jackson Street

No. 4 (1) Jackson Street (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.62 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Jackson Street took a big step forward when filling the runner-up spot at Wolverhampton last month, showing fairly useful form to make the favourite pull out all the stops.

The most striking aspect of his performance was his strength at the finish, recording a notably fast closing sectional as he ran on well from mid-division to pass the post just a neck behind the winner.

That form comfortably sets the standard in this line-up and it should prove a straightforward opportunity for Jackson Street to get off the mark at the fourth attempt if backing that effort up.

Back Jackson Street @ 2.56/4 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Southwell Next Best - 13:47 - Back Rich Harry

No. 2 (4) Rich Harry (Usa) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Alice Haynes

Jockey: Kieran O'Neill

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 70

Rich Harry shaped better than the bare result when finishing third on his handicap debut at Wolverhampton a couple of weeks ago, doing well under the circumstances to pass the post only three lengths behind the winner having been caught further back than ideal.

The pair who beat Rich Harry were always to the fore and his effort is worth marking up as he fared much the best of the remainder, running on well in the closing stages but never quite managing to get on terms.

Lining up from the same mark today, Rich Harry certainly showed enough to suggest he's on a workable mark and he's one to be interested in now up in trip with his usual cheekpieces left off.

Back Rich Harry @ 2.757/4 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Southwell Each-Way - 15:32 - Back Rock Chant

No. 5 (8) Rock Chant (Usa) SBK 8/1 EXC 7 Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: Kieran O'Neill

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 66

Rock Chant shaped encouragingly over an inadequate trip when finishing third at Wolverhampton last time, making steady headway under a hands-and-heels ride to be nearest at the line.

A three-time winner on the all-weather earlier this year, Rock Chant is now 1 lb lower in the weights than when scoring at Chelmsford in April and one to look out for with his reappearance under his belt, promising to be well suited by the return to a mile and three-quarters, too.