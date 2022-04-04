- Trainer: Gary Hanmer
Southwell Racing Tips: Hillview has rock-solid claims
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a NAP and Next Best selection at Southwell on Tuesday.
"...this step up in trip should unlock some improvement..."
Moscow Spy
NAP
Hillview has done well since going handicapping, winning twice and finishing runner-up on the other couple of occasions, and he arrives on the back of just about his best effort yet, which came over this course and distance a couple of weeks ago. Hillview, making his first start for five months, needed the assistance of the stewards here last time as he was awarded the race after being badly hampered on the run-in, but that effort proved his effectiveness around here and highlighted his steadily-progressive profile. He can be relied upon to give a good account from a 5 lb higher mark.
NEXT BEST
Moscow Spy lacked the pace to make a serious impact in one bumper and three novice/maiden hurdles over two miles, but he appeals as a likely improver now stepping up in trip and going handicapping from a lowly opening mark. Moscow Spy is stoutly bred - his half-brother Late Date won over three and a quarter miles - so this step up in trip should unlock some improvement. Also in his favour on his return from a short break is the excellent form of trainer Jonjo O'Neill, who has won with five of his last ten winners.
