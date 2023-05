NAP

Golden Maverick - 16:40 Southwell

Golden Maverick showed much improved form when finishing a close third on his handicap debut over this course and distance last month, caught too far back and making up plenty of ground in the closing stages.

He built on that effort when opening his account at Wetherby 11 days ago, again not best suited by the run of the race but this time overcoming a pace bias to win with plenty in hand. There should be even more to come from Golden Maverick at this sort of trip and he is a confident selection to defy a 6 lb rise.

No. 5 (3) Golden Maverick (Fr) SBK 6/5 EXC 2.6 Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 61

NEXT BEST

A Taste of Honey - 13:50 Southwell

A Taste of Honey overcame the widest draw when opening her account over seven furlongs at Lingfield in September last year and took another big step forward when following up over the same course and distance on handicap debut in March.

She was again given a positive ride, making most of the running and continuing to pour it on in the straight, having plenty in hand at the line. A Taste of Honey beat a next-time-out winner on that occasion, so the form is solid enough for the grade, and a subsequent 3 lb rise looks lenient.