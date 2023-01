NAP

Eligible - 18:45 Southwell

Eligible confirmed earlier promise when resuming winning ways over course and distance in October, beating two next-time-out winners, and he wasn't seen to best effect on his next start at Newcastle.

He quickly bounced back to form with another success over course and distance last time with the visor replacing blinkers, and he can be marked up further for that victory, too, overcoming a pace bias and having a bit up his sleeve at the line. A subsequent 5 lb rise in the weights underestimates him and he is strongly fancied to follow up.

No. 6 (8) Eligible (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 3 Trainer: Michael & David Easterby

Jockey: Joanna Mason

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 76

NEXT BEST

The X O - 19:45 Southwell

The X O cost 110,000 guineas at the breeze-ups last year and he shaped well on his debut at Lingfield in May, beaten only by a sharper rival who had already won, and he ran to a similar level when filling the same position on his return from seven months off recently.

He bumped into a potentially smart filly on that occasion, taking a strong hold and having nothing left to give in the closing stages. That run should have taken the freshness out of him and he is well up to winning a race of this nature. He is drawn well and a big run is expected.

No. 8 (2) The X O (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 5 Trainer: John Ryan

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY

Unforgetable Move - 18:15 Southwell

Unforgetable Move has an excellent pedigree - out of a German 1000 Guineas winner - but she didn't show much in four starts for Hugo Palmer last year.

However, she has joined a shrewd outfit who have a good record with new recruits and it would be no surprise if she showed improved form. She attracted support on her final start on handicap debut but once again finished well held. It will be interesting if she attracts support again now and it may be a sign of intent Stuart Williams has booked leading all-weather Jockey Kevin Stott (he has only had two rides for the yard which came in 2019).