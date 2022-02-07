Southwell Racing Tips: Elhafei can strike again

NAP: Elhafei still well treated

Elhafei - 17:30 Southwell

Elhafei has enjoyed a good time of things since joining the John Mackie team, winning four times in total, and taking advantage of a much lower all-weather mark when getting back in the winners' enclosure over course and distance 12 days ago. He seemed to be fitter for a recent run, and won in the style of one who could have even more to offer, belatedly proving at least as effective on an artificial surface. A subsequent 4 lb rise still leaves him well treated on the pick of his turf form and he is strongly fancied to follow up.

No. 4 (3) Elhafei (Usa) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.32 Trainer: John Mackie

Jockey: Connor Beasley

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 69

NEXT BEST: Love Your Work can follow up

Love Your Work - 18:30 Southwell

Love Your Work lost his way for Stef Keniry, but has quickly shot back to form for this yard, beaten only by a well-backed rival over a mile here last month before cashing in on a lenient mark over this course and distance five days ago. That was an apprentice handicap, which means he escapes a penalty or a rise in the weights for that win, and his claims look very compelling turned out quickly from the same mark. He should prove hard to beat.

No. 6 (3) Love Your Work (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.46 Trainer: Rebecca Menzies

Jockey: Phil Dennis

Age: 6

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 62

EACH WAY: Maple Jack expected to come forward

Maple Jack - 17:00 Southwell

Maple Jack produced a career best to open his account at the third attempt in a maiden at Musselburgh on his final start last season and looked rusty on his return from nine months off when down the field over course and distance two weeks ago. He was still only beaten three lengths, though, and he was very easy to back beforehand, suggesting the run was needed. The form of his Musselburgh win worked out well, so he is well worth a chance to build on his reappearance.