Southwell Racing Tips: Elhafei can strike again

All-weather hooves
There is all-weather racing at Southwell on Tuesday evening

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Southwell on Tuesday.

"A subsequent 4 lb rise still leaves him well treated on the pick of his turf form..."

NAP: Elhafei still well treated

Elhafei - 17:30 Southwell

Elhafei has enjoyed a good time of things since joining the John Mackie team, winning four times in total, and taking advantage of a much lower all-weather mark when getting back in the winners' enclosure over course and distance 12 days ago. He seemed to be fitter for a recent run, and won in the style of one who could have even more to offer, belatedly proving at least as effective on an artificial surface. A subsequent 4 lb rise still leaves him well treated on the pick of his turf form and he is strongly fancied to follow up.

NEXT BEST: Love Your Work can follow up

Love Your Work - 18:30 Southwell

Love Your Work lost his way for Stef Keniry, but has quickly shot back to form for this yard, beaten only by a well-backed rival over a mile here last month before cashing in on a lenient mark over this course and distance five days ago. That was an apprentice handicap, which means he escapes a penalty or a rise in the weights for that win, and his claims look very compelling turned out quickly from the same mark. He should prove hard to beat.

EACH WAY: Maple Jack expected to come forward

Maple Jack - 17:00 Southwell

Maple Jack produced a career best to open his account at the third attempt in a maiden at Musselburgh on his final start last season and looked rusty on his return from nine months off when down the field over course and distance two weeks ago. He was still only beaten three lengths, though, and he was very easy to back beforehand, suggesting the run was needed. The form of his Musselburgh win worked out well, so he is well worth a chance to build on his reappearance.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Elhafei @ 2.111/10 in the 17:30 Southwell
Next Best - Back Love Your Work @ 3.02/1 in the 18:30 Southwell
Each Way - Back Maple Jack @ 9.08/1 in the 17:00 Southwell

Bet slip

Close

