NAP

Ehteyat - 15:50 Southwell

Ehteyat was transformed by a gelding operation and switch to handicaps when emphatically opening his account over this course and distance last week and is well worth another chance to prove himself ahead of his mark following an underwhelming run at Newcastle on Friday. He had excuses on that occasion, though, not suited with a significant drop in trip and leaving the firm impression he needs more emphasis on stamina. The return to this track and trip will be in his favour and he remains a horse to be interested in.

No. 3 (5) Ehteyat (Ger) SBK 10/11 EXC 2 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 72

NEXT BEST

Comedian Leader - 13:20 Southwell

Comedian Leader showed improved form when opening her account over course and distance last week, confirming earlier promise to win with a fair bit in hand, and she ran to a similar level when runner-up over a mile at Chelmsford on Thursday. She lost little in defeat, though, finding only an improver too good in what turned out to be a muddling race. The return to seven furlongs, a trip she is still unexposed at, should help her and connections are clearly wanting to strike while the iron is hot. Another bold bid is anticipated now racing from 2 lb lower.