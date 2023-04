NAP

Dear Daphne - 18:30 Southwell

Dear Daphne cost 70,000 at the breeze-ups last year and she showed ability in three starts last season. Her best effort came when finishing third behind a couple of useful prospects at Yarmouth in October and she probably should have won when finishing second at Ffos Las when last seen. Dear Daphne was well backed on that occasion but she was left with a lot to do with her rider switching across to the stand side from a low draw and remains with potential on her seasonal reappearance, especially now entering handicaps from a lenient looking mark.

No. 2 (4) Dear Daphne (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.75 Trainer: George Scott

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 70

NEXT BEST

Too Much - 19:00 Southwell

This looks a good handicap for the grade but Too Much opened her account in good style over course and distance last month and she looks the one to side with again. The form of her third at Wolverhampton on her previous start looked solid and she took another step forward despite being very easy to back. That race was full of potential, too, so it is worth taking a positive view of the form and she remains open to further improvement, so she looks a good bet to defy a 5 lb rise in the weights representing a yard whose runners are showing up well at present.