Southwell Racing Tips: Course form is paramount

NAP: Maharashtra can win again

Maharashtra - 20:00 Southwell

Course form seems to be stacking up since Southwell switched surfaces and Maharashtra has won three of his last four starts at the track so must have strong claims once more.

The form of his sole defeat at the course looks strong and he proved at least as good as ever when resuming winning ways last time. He was value for a bit extra, too, taking a keen hold in rear but produced to challenge in the final furlong and always looked like getting there at the line. He races under a 5 lb penalty now, but is two from two over course and distance, arrives at the top of his game, and clearly holds leading claims once more.

No. 6 (6) Maharashtra EXC 1.03 Trainer: Michael Herrington

Jockey: Cam Hardie

Age: 6

Weight: 8st 4lbs

OR: 63

NEXT BEST: Be Intuitive

Intuitive - 19:00 Southwell

Intuitive showed smart form to win twice over a mile at Lingfield last year but he left the impression he didn't get home over that trip at this venue last time.

He was easy to back beforehand, though moved into contention quite threateningly before weakening inside the final furlong. Simon and Ed Crisford are in flying form at present, however, and the drop to seven furlongs looks a good move. He looks the class angle here and is expected to resume winning ways.

No. 3 (2) Intuitive (Ire) EXC 1.03 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: Ross Coakley

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY: Baby Steps interesting down in class

Baby Steps - 17:30 Southwell

Baby Steps usually plies his trade at a higher level than this and returned from a short break with an encouraging run at Wolverhampton last month.

His last win came over a year ago, but he has now fallen 2 lb below that mark, and he finished behind a couple of well-handicapped types last time. A wide draw isn't ideal, and for all this looks a competitive race for the grade, he could prove too good for these.