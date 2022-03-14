Southwell Racing Tips: Captain Kane can strike

Cheltenham Free Bets

All-weather hooves
There is all-weather racing at Southwell on Tuesday evening

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Southwell on Tuesday.

"...travelled well enough to suggest this slightly shorter trip won’t be a problem..."

NAP: More to come from Captain Kane

Captain Kane - 18:30 Southwell

Captain Kane looked badly in need of the experience in three quick runs on turf towards the backend of last season, but he was well backed, and showed much-improved form upped significantly in trip for his handicap debut over a mile and a half at this course earlier this month.

He was only beaten a length in third by another rival who progressed for a step up in trip, while the runner-up set the standard heading into the race, so it looks solid form for the grade, and he is entitled to have come on a bit for that effort. Captain Kane travelled well enough to suggest this slightly shorter trip won't be a problem, and he is one of the least exposed in this field. He should prove better than a mark of 48.

NEXT BEST: Wise Eagle can soar

Wise Eagle - 19:30 Southwell

Wise Eagle has been prolific since joining Adam Nicol, and he showed the benefit of his return run at Newcastle when resuming winning ways back at that venue earlier this month.

He also seemed to appreciate the refitting of cheekpieces, moving very nicely through the race before being produced to lead inside the final furlong. Wise Eagle didn't do much once hitting the front (began to idle), but the manner in which he loomed up suggests he is in top form, and is worth backing to defy a career-high mark.

EACH-WAY: Key Look can strip fitter for reappearance

Key Look - 20:00 Southwell

Key Look enjoyed a very productive year in 2021, winning four times in all, and she proved better than ever when closing it with a victory over this trip at Newcastle in October.

She was easy to back on her return to action at that venue two weeks ago, and duly shaped like she would come on plenty for the run, making headway over a furlong from home but having no extra in the final 100 yards. That will have surely put an edge on her and she should be capable of getting in the mix from this mark.

