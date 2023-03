NAP

Burnish - 14:25 Southwell

Burnish didn't show much in three relatively quick runs last year, but he looked the part in the flesh, and he showed much improved form after four months off and a gelding operation when making a winning handicap debut over course and distance last month.

He was easy enough to back in the market but relished the return to a mile, making headway under pressure around two furlongs out and staying on well in the closing stages to edge out another unexposed sort. A subsequent 3 lb rise is lenient for one as lightly raced as him and another bold show is on the cards.

No. 4 (3) Burnish SBK 7/4 EXC 2.96 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 72

NEXT BEST

Rose Bolt - 15:00 Southwell

Rose Bolt wasn't fancied in the betting for her debut over this trip at Lingfield last month but found only the promising odds-on favourite too strong.

She wore a tongue strap (which has been discarded) and shaped very well on her first start, racing freely in the early stages and leaving the impression she was learning on the job, doing all of her best work in the final furlong. She also recorded a fast closing sectional and is just the type that will take a big step forward now as one in excellent hands.

No. 12 (1) Rose Bolt (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.75 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Joanna Mason

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 7lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY

Man On A Mission - 13:15 Southwell

Man On A Mission arrives at the top of his game having completed a hat-trick in December and has finished placed on his last three starts.

He only ran at Lingfield on Tuesday but was unlucky to bump into one who produced a much improved display back at the minimum trip and Man On A Mission pulled clear of the remainder in behind him. Man On A Mission also produced a fast closing sectional, so can be marked up further, and he will remain of interest turned out quickly from the same mark.