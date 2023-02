NAP

Big Narstie - 16:20 Southwell

Big Narstie lost his way for Richard Spencer but there have been better starts of late for this yard, appreciating the return to seven furlongs when finishing midfield over course and distance last month.

He shaped much better than the bare result, too, given a patient ride and not at all subjected to a hard ride. Big Narstie is now operating from a dangerous mark, some 27 lb below his peak handicap rating, and he appears to be coming to the boil nicely. He sneaks in this 0-65 which represents a big drop in class and he is expected to go very close for a bang in-form yard.

No. 1 (3) Big Narstie (Fr) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.98 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 67

NEXT BEST

Master Grey - 14:40 Southwell

Master Grey is now and eight-year-old, but he is still more than capable from this sort of mark as he has shown in recent weeks, running creditably in defeat over two miles at Kempton before resuming winning ways over a mile and a half at this course three weeks ago.

That was an amateur jockeys' handicap and he came in for a good ride, but he pulled clear of the rest with another in-form sort and a subsequent 4 lb rise looks perfectly fair given how much on top he was at the finish. The step back up in trip will also suit and he has strong claims of following up.