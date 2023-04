NAP

Banderas - 18:00 Southwell

Banderas is bred to be useful and very much caught the eye when finishing fifth on his debut at Newcastle in November. He was beaten five lengths at the line, but that doesn't tell the whole story and it's not beyond the realms of possibility that he would have won granted a smoother passage (repeatedly found himself short of room and finished with running left).

Either way, that form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and it looks a straightforward opportunity for Banderas to get off the mark if making the anticipated progress.

No. 4 (7) Banderas (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.5 Trainer: Michael Bell

Jockey: Hector Crouch

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Creme de Cacao - 19:30 Southwell

Creme de Cacao produced a career best to open her account at Chelmsford last month, putting her experience to good use as she quickened clear early in the straight to win by two and a quarter lengths with a bit in hand.

She has a useful pedigree and looks the type to go on improving, so much so that an opening BHA mark of 71 is unlikely to be enough to prevent her from following up on handicap debut.

No. 1 (5) Creme De Cacao (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 2.26 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 71

EACH-WAY

Kingmania - 18:30 Southwell

Kingmania shaped well when last seen finishing fifth in a competitive handicap at Newmarket in October, passing the post only three and a quarter lengths behind the winner and looking unlucky not to finish closer still having met trouble from two furlongs out.

She is 2 lb lower in the weights today and has gone well fresh in the past, so there is certainly plenty in her favour on her first start for James Ferguson (formerly trained by Chris Wall), with the return to a mile also likely to play to her strengths.