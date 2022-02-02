Southwell Racing Tips: Back Sir Gregory to follow up

- Trainer: Michael Appleby
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP and Next Best selection at Southwell on Thursday.
"It is no surprise connections are turning him out under a 5 lb penalty..."
NAP: Sir Gregory well-in under a penalty
Sir Gregory caught the eye under a considerate ride on debut for Mick Appleby at Wolverhampton last month and landed a significant gamble when opening his account at Kempton last time. He was well suited by a strongly-run race on that occasion, still having a bit to do passing the two furlong marker, but coming with a sustained run in the closing stages to score with plenty in hand. It is no surprise connections are turning him out under a 5 lb penalty and it will be disappointing if he doesn't follow up.
NEXT BEST: Western Music can break her duck
Western Music - 14:30 Southwell
Western Music is yet to better modest form, but she has saved her best efforts so far for this course, and she is well up to winning a race of this nature judged by her latest effort over seven furlongs. She did well to finish as close as she did on that occasion following a tardy start, having to re-adopt more patient tactics as a result, but she finished with a real flourish that day. The drop back to six furlongs is no problem provided she breaks on terms and she can prove herself on a good mark.
