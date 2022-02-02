To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Southwell Racing Tips: Back Sir Gregory to follow up

Southwell
Southwell host a seven-race card on Thursday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP and Next Best selection at Southwell on Thursday.

"It is no surprise connections are turning him out under a 5 lb penalty..."

NAP: Sir Gregory well-in under a penalty

Sir Gregory - 14:00 Southwell

Sir Gregory caught the eye under a considerate ride on debut for Mick Appleby at Wolverhampton last month and landed a significant gamble when opening his account at Kempton last time. He was well suited by a strongly-run race on that occasion, still having a bit to do passing the two furlong marker, but coming with a sustained run in the closing stages to score with plenty in hand. It is no surprise connections are turning him out under a 5 lb penalty and it will be disappointing if he doesn't follow up.

NEXT BEST: Western Music can break her duck

Western Music - 14:30 Southwell

Western Music is yet to better modest form, but she has saved her best efforts so far for this course, and she is well up to winning a race of this nature judged by her latest effort over seven furlongs. She did well to finish as close as she did on that occasion following a tardy start, having to re-adopt more patient tactics as a result, but she finished with a real flourish that day. The drop back to six furlongs is no problem provided she breaks on terms and she can prove herself on a good mark.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Sir Gregory @ 3.02/1 in the 14:00 Southwell
Next Best - Back Western Music @ 4.03/1 in the 14:30 Southwell

Southwell 3rd Feb (6f Hcap)

Thursday 3 February, 2.00pm

Market rules

Sir Gregory
Atrafan
Brazen Arrow
Twentysharesofgrey
Won Love
Wicklow Warrior
Delagate The Lady
Edessann
Outofthegloom
Spirit Of Heaven
Southwell 3rd Feb (6f Hcap)

Thursday 3 February, 2.30pm

Market rules

Western Music
Rhubarb
Raabeh
Power Point
Frosted Angel
Mahale
Admirable Lad
Glorious Charmer
Charlemaine
Gleaming Maize
