Southwell Racing Tips: Another win for Hathlool

NAP: Hathlool hard to oppose

Hathlool - 17:15 Southwell

Hathlool made a very promising start for new connections when runner-up to a promising sort at Newcastle last month and built on that as expected when going one place better on handicap debut at Chelmsford two weeks ago. There was plenty to like about that performance as he led home three well-treated rivals, so a subsequent 2 lb rise in the weights looks very lenient indeed. There should be even more to come from him and he is a confident selection to follow up.

No. 6 (2) Hathlool (Ire) SBK 8/11 EXC 2 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 72

NEXT BEST: Silky performance expected

Mulberry Silk - 19:15 Southwell

Mulberry Silk is a well-bred filly who is yet to live up to her pedigree, but it is interesting that her top yard persevere with her, and she has been found a winnable race here. She was easy to back, but did show improved form on handicap debut at Wolverhampton last time, for all she wasn't seen to best effect in a steadily-run race. The big thing in her favour now is the step up in trip, one she seems sure to relish, and she won't need to improve much further to open her account.

No. 9 (4) Mulberry Silk SBK 13/8 EXC 2.72 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY: Cliffcake can win another

Cliffcake - 18:15 Southwell

Cliffcake has won three of his six starts since joining Roy Bowring, including when last seen over this trip at Yarmouth in October. That was a career-best effort from Cliffcake and one that suggests he should have more to offer. He has won on the all-weather at Lingfield in the past and represents a yard that train local to this course, so he could be set for a good winter.