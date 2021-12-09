- Trainer: Michael Appleby
- Jockey: Rossa Ryan
- Age: 3
- Weight: 8st 13lbs
- OR: 72
Southwell Racing Tips: Another win for Hathlool
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Southwell on Friday.
"There should be even more to come from him and he is a confident selection to follow up..."
NAP: Hathlool hard to oppose
Hathlool made a very promising start for new connections when runner-up to a promising sort at Newcastle last month and built on that as expected when going one place better on handicap debut at Chelmsford two weeks ago. There was plenty to like about that performance as he led home three well-treated rivals, so a subsequent 2 lb rise in the weights looks very lenient indeed. There should be even more to come from him and he is a confident selection to follow up.
NEXT BEST: Silky performance expected
Mulberry Silk - 19:15 Southwell
Mulberry Silk is a well-bred filly who is yet to live up to her pedigree, but it is interesting that her top yard persevere with her, and she has been found a winnable race here. She was easy to back, but did show improved form on handicap debut at Wolverhampton last time, for all she wasn't seen to best effect in a steadily-run race. The big thing in her favour now is the step up in trip, one she seems sure to relish, and she won't need to improve much further to open her account.
EACH WAY: Cliffcake can win another
Cliffcake has won three of his six starts since joining Roy Bowring, including when last seen over this trip at Yarmouth in October. That was a career-best effort from Cliffcake and one that suggests he should have more to offer. He has won on the all-weather at Lingfield in the past and represents a yard that train local to this course, so he could be set for a good winter.
Get a Free £5 Bet on Multiples Every Day!
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Southwell 10th Dec (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 10 December, 5.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Hathlool
|Masked Identity
|Charger
|Eagleway
|Crackling
|Canagat
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Southwell 10th Dec (1m3f Mdn Stks)Show Hide
Friday 10 December, 7.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Mulberry Silk
|Percy Willis
|Murau
|Alambrista
|Paddy Elliott
|Khilwafy
|Scota Bess
|Induro De Fontaine
|Blue Galaxy
|Quiet Pride
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today