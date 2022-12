NAP

Alligator Alley - 19:20 Southwell

Alligator Alley contested a smart conditions race at Newcastle on Friday and he ran a cracker against higher-rated rivals to be beaten around a length and a half in fourth after doing some good late work. Alligator Alley proved at least as good as ever at Newcastle and, based on the form he showed there, he looks well treated dropping back into a handicap off a BHA mark of 92. He is 4 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and this seems like a good opportunity.

No. 1 (5) Alligator Alley SBK 6/4 EXC 2.94 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 92

NEXT BEST

Rattling - 18:20 Southwell

Rattling had excuses when down the field at Chelmsford on her penultimate start, meeting trouble in running, and she quickly bounced back at Wolverhampton last week when getting a clearer shot at things, producing a career-best effort to get the better of the in-form favourite. Rattling had also won at Wolverhampton three starts ago, so she is clearly effective on a Tapeta surface, and a 6 lb penalty for last week's success shouldn't prevent another bold bid.

No. 1 (2) Rattling SBK 9/4 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Alec Voikhansky

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 76

EACH-WAY

Heatherdown Hero - 19:50 Southwell

Heatherdown Hero has been in fine form on the all-weather and, tackling a mile and three-quarters for the first time, he gained a deserved success at Chelmsford on his penultimate start. Heatherdown Hero was only fifth at the same venue last month but he wasn't seen to best effect in that event as he was held up in a slowly-run race and wasn't well positioned when the dash for home started. He's worth treating as if still in top form and he should give another good account.