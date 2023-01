NAP

Albion Princess - 18:30 Southwell

Albion Princess was extremely well backed on her reappearance and handicap debut at Newmarket in June and, though she was a little underwhelming, she came on plenty for that outing and forced a dead heat with another unexposed filly at Ffos Las on her next start.

She improved further in defeat upped in trip at Kempton next time and she wasn't seen to best effect at Windsor in October. Albion Princess again attracted support back on the all-weather after eight weeks off at Kempton recently and she proved better than ever to resume winning ways in first-time cheekpieces. She had no problem with the drop back to a mile and overcame the run of the race, too, so looks a big player to follow up here from just 1 lb higher.

No. 6 (1) Albion Princess SBK 10/11 EXC 2.5 Trainer: Harry & Roger Charlton

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 69

NEXT BEST

Dingle - 19:30 Southwell

Zealot arrives on a roll and deserves his place at the head of the market, but Dingle is potentially better handicapped than that rival on his return and first start since leaving Richard Hannon (same owner).

He can boast a good record on the all-weather and generally contested stronger handicaps than this last season, returning to form in competitive 0-90 handicap at Newcastle on his final start in August. This isn't as competitive on his return to action and he has to be considered from a career-low mark.

No. 4 (5) Dingle (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Julie Camacho

Jockey: Graham Lee

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 77

EACH WAY

Master Zoffany - 19:00 Southwell

Master Zoffany took advantage of a fall in the weights when resuming winning ways over seven furlongs at Wolverhampton last month, looking a natural on his all-weather debut, and he wasn't suited by a muddling pace when below form over the same course and distance on Boxing Day. This more galloping track should suit Master Zoffany and he is well worth another chance to confirm the promise of his win two starts back.