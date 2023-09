Timeform's guide to the Solario Stakes

Solario Stakes

15:38 Sandown, Saturday

Live on ITV4

1. Aablan (Charlie Appleby/ James Doyle)

Dubawi colt who was sent off at 4/7 when making a winning debut at Newmarket last month. That's a race his yard has run a few smart ones in over the years, including Modern Games, and he looks sure to go on to better things.

No. 1 (5) Aablan (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 5 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

2. Cerulean Bay (David O'Meara/ Jason Watson)

Won a six-furlong Hamilton maiden in June and appreciated the step up to seven furlongs when following up at Ayr in July. Has more on his plate now stepping up in class but he's likely capable of better again.

3. Devil's Point (David Menuisier/ Oisin Murphy)

Expensive colt (475,000 guineas yearling) was a promising fifth to Starlore on his debut over this course and distance and built on that when scoring readily at Ffos Las last month, quickening four and a quarter lengths clear. Has more to come.

4. Inishfallen (Brian Meehan/ Sean Levey)

Progressive son of Exceed And Excel who ran a cracker when stepped up to seven furlongs for the first time in a York nursery last week, finishing third of 20. This demands more, though.

5. Mortlake (Ralph Beckett/ Rossa Ryan)

Left his soft-ground debut effort well behind when an impressive winner of a seven-furlong novice on a sounder surface at Leicester three weeks ago. Looks capable of making his mark at a higher level for a yard which could hardly be in better form.

No. 5 (1) Mortlake (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

6. Starlore (Sir Michael Stoute/ Ryan Moore)

Bred to be smart and made a winning debut over course and distance in July, looking like winning with a bit to spare before idling and ultimately just holding on. Rates a sure-fire improver for top connections.

Timeform's Analyst Verdict

MORTLAKE was impressive at Leicester last time and can take the step up to pattern level in his stride for a yard which can do little wrong at present. Starlore and Aablan both looked nice prospects for top stables when making winning debuts, the former over this C&D, and they could be the pair to give the selection most to think about.

Timeform's 1-2-3:

1. Mortlake

2. Starlore

3. Aablan