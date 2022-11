NAP

Telhimlisten - 12:25 Sedgefield

Telhimlisten seemingly hasn't been the easiest to train, with all three of his starts so far being wide apart, but he again showed improved form on his return from another absence at Musselburgh earlier this month. He was given a patient ride that day, but made good headway to move into contention under considerate handling from two out, and he took second on the run-in. He left the impression he has plenty more to offer, especially now moving into handicaps, and it is encouraging he is back out relatively quickly. Telhimlisten could potentially blow this mark out of the water and is worth backing accordingly.

No. 4 Telhimlisten (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.62 Trainer: Jennie Candlish

Jockey: Sean Quinlan

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 82

NEXT BEST

Sabbathical - 13:55 Sedgefield

Sabbathical stripped fitter for his recent comeback over hurdles when resuming winning ways in this sphere at Fakenham last week, justifying strong support to make it back-to-back wins in the race. He had to work hard, still having plenty to do two out, but he stayed on well from the home turn to run down the aggressively ridden runner-up. He remains fairly treated on the pick of his form turned out under a 7 lb penalty and looks to have been found a good opportunity to follow up.