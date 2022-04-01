Scottish Grand National: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Scottish Grand National

15:35 Ayr, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Hill Sixteen (Sandy Thomson/Mark McDonagh (5))

Useful chaser who ran right up to his best when runner-up to Nuts Well in listed chase at Kelso (23.4f) 28 days ago. Pulled up earlier in season in Welsh National but he's not ruled out.

2. Vintage Clouds (Sue Smith/Sean Quinlan)

Smart chaser at his best but he was pulled up when going for another victory in the Ultima Handicap at Cheltenham 18 days ago. Previously third in this event, though, so no surprise to see this veteran bounce back.

3. Kitty's Light (Christian Williams/Jack Tudor)

Yet to get off the mark this term (four-time winner last season), but he's taken his form up another notch, notably finishing an excellent second in Kempton handicap last month. Tongue strap back on. Stays well and is weighted to go close here.

No. 3 Kitty's Light SBK 5/1 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Christian Williams

Jockey: Jack Tudor

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 143

4. Fantastikas (Nigel Twiston-Davies/Sam Twiston-Davies)

Largely progressive novice chaser who bagged his second success at Lingfield (3m) in January. Not disgraced when seventh in Ultima Handicap at Cheltenham since and he's worth consideration stepping up in trip.

5. Fidux (Alan King/Daryl Jacob)

Likeable type who produced a rare below-par display when fifth of seven in handicap chase at Doncaster (24f) in December. First attempt over this sort of trip and could bounce back after a break.

6. Jersey Bean (Oliver Sherwood/Brendan Powell)

Came on plenty for his return and proved well suited by the longer trip when winning 3m4f handicap chase at Haydock in November. On the sidelines since but he needs considering all the same.

7. Win My Wings (Christian Williams/Rob James (7))

Arrives on a hat-trick after wins at Exeter and Newcastle, cheekpieces fitted and relishing the step up in distance when landing Eider Chase (33f) on latter occasion. On the up and a player in retained headgear.

No. 7 Win My Wings (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Christian Williams

Jockey: Mr Robert James

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 140

8. Ashtown Lad (Dan Skelton/Harry Skelton)

Bolted up on his chasing bow at Wetherby in November and produced a pair of better efforts in defeat since, including when third to Ahoy Senor in Towton Chase at Wetherby (24.2f) last time. Should stay well and much respected now back in handicap company for top yard.

9. The Wolf (Olly Murphy/Adrian Heskin)

Has just a maiden to his name over fences but has been in good form this season, filling the runner-up spot at Musselburgh (31.5f) last time. Enters calculations despite being nudged up 2 lb.

10. Streets of Doyen (John McConnell/Kieren Buckley (5))

Useful Irish chaser who won at Galway in July. Refused since at Cheltenham and faced stiff task in Brown Advisory Chase there last time. Others are preferred here once again.

11. Stormy Judge (Pat Fahy/Danny Mullins)

Ended last season with an impressive victory at Navan (3m). Only twice raced since and really caught the eye when fifth in 3m handicap at Naas 20 days ago. Irish challenger is brother to last year's third Mister Fogpatches and a bold showing is very much on the cards now his stamina is drawn out further.

No. 11 Stormy Judge (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 11 Trainer: P. A. Fahy, Ireland

Jockey: D. E. Mullins

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 139

12. Via Dolorosa (David Pipe/Tom Scudamore)

Useful in France and has matched that form for his current yard in landing 3m handicaps at Southwell and Fakenham. 10 lb higher now, though, and this is a much deeper contest.

13. Prime Venture (Evan Williams/Adam Wedge)

Thorough stayer who won at Sandown in January. Good third in 3m2f Newbury handicap last time, but this demands more from the veteran.

14. Chirico Vallis (Neil Mulholland/Richie McLernon)

Resumed winning ways over fences at Chepstow in October and twice a good third since in Classic Chase at Warwick (29.2f) and veterans' handicap (3m) at Doncaster. No forlorn hope off an unchanged mark with cheekpieces tried.

15. Innisfree Lad (David Dennis/Brian Hughes)

Revitalised last term, winning five times, and has progressed again this season, notably finishing an excellent third to Win My Wings in Eider Chase at Newcastle (33.2f) last time. Shortlisted eased 1 lb now.

16. One More Fleurie (Ian Williams/Charlie Todd (3))

Four-time winner at up to 3m last season but yet to fire this term. Finished well held in Ultima Handicap at Cheltenham last time and big step forward is required.

17. Major Dundee (Alan King/Tom Cannon)

Quickly surpassed his fairly useful hurdles form with chase wins at Fakenham (21f) and Bangor (24f) before the turn of the year. Returned from three months on the sidelines with excellent second in 23f Newbury novice handicap, so he's well in the mix upped in trip.

18. History of Fashion (Pat Fahy/Phillip Enright)

Low-mileage Irish chaser who won at Down Royal in January. Unseated rider early on in Eider Chase at Newcastle before good third in 3m Navan handicap. Possibilities if keeping mistakes to a minimum.

19. Court Master (Michael Scudamore/Richard Patrick)

Opened his account for this season in three-runner Newcastle handicap in February before good fourth in Eider Chase there. No forlorn hope off the same mark with his stamina proven.

20. Ask A Honey Bee (Fergal O'Brien/Connor Brace)

Useful form since switched to fences, winning three-runner novice at Chepstow in January, but he looked unenthusiastic in blinkers when beaten in a match at Catterick 24 days ago. Should stay, but others appeal more.

21. The Ferry Master (Sandy Thomson/Ryan Mania)

Useful winning chaser but he failed to land the odds on back of a wind op when second of three at Newcastle (23.4f) 25 days ago. Fourth here 12 months ago, though, so no surprise to see him step forward now.

22. El Paso Wood (David Pipe/Philip Armson (7))

Completed four-timer in French Provinces last year and he gained first win for current yard at Wincanton (26.7f) in January. Posted good fourth in Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter a fortnight ago and can't be dismissed.

23. Cool Mix (Iain Jardine/Alan Doyle (7))

Winless since 2020, but he's a reliable sort and arrives on back of good second at Musselburgh (22f) in February. Tongue strap on for first time. Fifth in this contest 12 months ago too and in with a shout.

24. Strong Economy (Ian Duncan/Derek Fox)

Yet to score this term, though he was still close up when falling heavily four out here (3m) 21 days ago. Course winner too but he needs to show more from 4 lb out of the handicap.