Scottish Grand National: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Scottish Grand National Handicap Chase

15:35 Ayr, Sunday

Live on ITV

1. Lake View Lad (Nick Alexander/Theo Gillard (5))

Was getting weight from high-class rivals Santini and Native River when beating them in an unsatisfactory Many Clouds Chase at Aintree in December. Has shown little since, falling heavily at the first in first-time cheekpieces in the Grand National last week.

2. Aye Right (Harriet Graham/Callum Bewley)

Reliable type who has been placed in all his chases this season, including when runner-up to Cloth Cap in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury. Produced another creditable effort when third to Vintage Clouds in the Ultima at Cheltenham last time and will stay this longer trip.

3. Vintage Clouds (Sue Smith/Ryan Mania)

Has run in this race three times, achieving his best placing when third in 2018. In first-time cheekpieces when winning the Ultima Handicap at Cheltenham last time by five and a half lengths from Happygolucky (winner since), finding plenty after making most.

4. Sam's Adventure (Brian Ellison/Henry Brooke)

Won the Tommy Whittle Handicap at Haydock in December and relished the marathon trip when producing a career-best effort to win the Eider Handicap at Newcastle (by three quarters of a length from Crossley Tender) last time. All his winning form is on soft/heavy ground.

5. Notachance (Alan King/Tom Cannon)

Won on his reappearance at Bangor in November and followed up in the Classic Chase at Warwick (by half a length from Achille) in January. Needs to bounce back after reportedly lame when pulled up in the Grand National Trial at Haydock last time.

6. Dingo Dollar (Sandy Thomson/Brian Hughes)

Had gone the wrong way for Alan King but back to his best on first start for his new stable in a first-time tongue strap when a comfortable 10-length winner at Newcastle last month. Still on a competitive mark and should stay long distances.

7. Mighty Thunder (Lucinda Russell/Tom Scudamore)

Won two novice chases at Hexham in the autumn and relished the step up to 4m when beating Dino Boy 20 lengths in the Edinburgh National at Musselburgh in February. Only caught close home when length second to Time To Get Up in the Midlands Grand National last time.

8. Soldier of Love (Paul Nicholls/Sean Bowen)

Completed a four-timer, including a hat-trick at Newton Abbott, last summer/autumn. Ran well when second to subsequent National Hunt Chase winner Galvin in novice at Cheltenham next time but not seen since a poor effort on heavy ground at same track in November.

9. Oldgrangewood (Dan Skelton/Harry Skelton)

Strong-travelling type who is best at around 2½m. Won at Newbury and Cheltenham last season and not running badly this term, shaping better than distance beaten suggests when tenth in the Plate at Cheltenham last time. Doubts about him staying this far.

10. The Dutchman (Tristan Davidson/Harry Reed)

Trained by Colin Tizzard when winning the 2018 Peter Marsh Chase at Haydock. Returned from a lengthy absence this season, producing his best effort when beaten a head in a veterans' chase at same course. Let down by his jumping the last twice, unseating in the Eider last time.

11. Some Chaos (Michael Scudamore/Ben Poste)

In good form over fences in the autumn, winning at Kelso before a creditable fifth in the Badger Beers Silver Trophy at Wincanton. On a lower mark over hurdles but beaten a long way both times at Doncaster and Kelso last month.

12. The Hollow Ginge (Nigel Twiston-Davies/Sam Twiston-Davies)

Won novice events on heavy ground at Worcester and Leicester last season. Only completion this season when a keeping-on fourth to Cloth Cap in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury and not seen since pulling up in the Classic Chase at Warwick in January.

13. Big River (Lucinda Russell/Derek Fox)

Made late headway when fifth in this race in 2019. Won at Kelso last season but mixed fortunes otherwise, reported to have irregular heartbeat when pulled up in the Eider at Newcastle last time.

14. Claud And Goldie (Sandy Forster/Richie McLernon)

Recorded all three of his wins at Kelso, producing a career-best for his latest success in February. Pulled up after rider lost irons following a bad mistake at the same track last time. Likely to stay long distances.

15. Coup de Pinceau (Nick Mitchell/Angus Cheleda (7))

Still with Paul Nicholls when winning at Perth in September and easily gained a first win for his new yard at Taunton last month, though was the only one to give his running. Stays at least 3½m, but this is much more competitive than last time.

16. Chapel Stile (Nicky Richards/Ryan Day)

Has only had four starts over fences but won at Carlisle for the second time on his latest start having raced over hurdles previously this season. Half-brother to National Hunt Chase winner/Grand National third Rathvinden so should stay long distances.

17. The Ferry Master (Sandy Thomson/Sean Quinlan)

Has taken well to fences, winning novice handicaps at Kelso and Newcastle in November. Below-form fourth in similar event at Haydock after a three-month absence last time, though shorter trip a possible factor. Stiffer task here.

18. Enqarde (Dr Richard Newland/Charlie Hammond)

Won novice hurdle at Newcastle in December and showed improved form to win handicap chase at Ascot the following month. Stamina stretched over further in the Grand National Trial at Haydock last time so that's a major concern here.

19. Cool Mix (Iain Jardine/Conor O'Farrell)

Mostly running well this season following a breathing operation. Won at Wetherby in October and was a good third to Yorkhill in the Rehearsal Handicap at Newcastle next time. Has had a break since third again at Musselburgh on New Year's Day but raced only at up to 3m.

20. Mister Fogpatches (Peter Fahy/Danny Mullins)

Only win of his career came in a handicap hurdle at Navan last season. Shaped better than the bare result when fourth in a handicap chase at Leopardstown last time but could do with brushing up his jumping. This is a big step up in trip from his recent starts, too.

21. Chidswell (Nicky Richards/Danny McMenamin)

Last successful in the 2019 Grimthorpe Handicap at Doncaster but ran creditably when fourth to Red Infantry in the latest edition of that race last month. Reportedly bled when pulled up in this race two years ago.

22. Chef d'Oeuvre (Sam England/Jonathan England)

A good third in the 2019 Grand National Trial at Haydock but missed all of last season. Had slipped in weights prior to beating Destinee Royalea short head at Haydock last month, rallying after being headed on the run-in. Stays well.

23. Dino Boy (Iain Jardine/Craig Nichol)

Trained most of last season by Nigel Twiston-Davies. Has proven himself a thorough stayer in last two starts, winning a 4m contest at Kelso from out of the handicap and then 20 lengths second to Mighty Thunder in the Edinburgh National at Musselburgh despite jumping poorly.

