Saturday Racing Tips: Spanish Kiss to get back on track

It's probably fair to say that this Saturday is one of the more low-key ones in a packed summer of racing, with the Shergar Cup taking centre stage at Ascot, while Haydock and Newmarket both have Group 3 races as the highlights on their cards.

While the Shergar Cup isn't everyone's cup of tea, I always enjoy watching some of the best foreign jockeys coming over and strutting their stuff on the UK stage, though as a betting medium I appreciate it can be tricky, the competition made up of six handicaps after all.

Primarily due to the Covid-19 situation, we've actually been robbed of seeing some of the top names from across the world this year, the competition made up mainly of English and Irish jockeys, which will at least help out punters who don't keep a close eye on international racing.

A new name to note

The one unfamiliar name to most domestic punters will be 26-year-old French-born jockey Mickaelle Michel, who was a champion apprentice in her native land before taking her tack to Japan, where she rode 30 winners last year.

The talented Michel rode 72 winners in France in 2018 - a record for a female jockey in the country. She also tasted success twice at Group level that year, guiding the German-trained Walderbe to success in a pair of pattern contests in Italy.

The other names in the competition will be much more familiar to punters on this side of the world, with Hayley Turner heading up the ladies team that Michel will be representing, while the likes of Andrea Atzeni, James Doyle and Sean Levey amongst others will also be on show.

Purely in punting terms, as previously touched on, the Shergar Cup is made up of six trappy handicaps and finding standout selections is a tricky process. Throw into the mix an uncertain weather forecast and things become even more difficult to unravel.

Spanish Kiss worth supporting

However, the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Challenge at 14:00 appears to have thrown up one that's been a little underestimated in the market.

Having been campaigned primarily on the all-weather in his early days, Spanish Kiss proved a revelation when switching to turf at York in May, making a mockery of a mark of 75 as he scored an easy success over Live Your Dream. The form of that race was franked in no uncertain terms when that one went on to win the valuable Bet365 Handicap at the Newmarket July meeting. Spanish Kiss himself followed up in equally impressive fashion at Newmarket next time, again winning with his head in his chest and coping admirably with an extra couple of furlongs.

Sent off a well-backed 6/4 shot at Ascot last time, the winning run was halted when William Knight's son of Lope De Vega could only finish fifth in a somewhat messy handicap. I'm prepared to forgive him that blip given he wasn't ideally placed, and there's no way we'd be able to back this one at the currently available 7/1 if he'd shown up with his best form that day.

If there's one thing I've learnt throughout my years in racing, it's that more often than not you should forgive a horse one bad run, particularly if you can identify a reason for them being below par.

There looks like being an honest pace on in this contest, and it should be run in contrasting style to the race Spanish Kiss flopped in last time. A strong traveller that tends to be held up, I'm expecting Tadgh O'Shea to get a good tow into the contest and hopefully run down the pacesetters late on.

Of the opposition, Sam Cooke has burnt plenty of fingers since bolting up on soft ground at Chester in 2019. Yet to get his head in front in seven starts since then, it's worth noting he's been sent off single-figure odds in all those races and often flatters to deceive. Soft ground would be a boost to his chances, but he has had his favoured conditions on both his last two starts and hasn't got the job done. One day he'll get his nose back in front, but I'm prepared to oppose him as favourite here.

Another to consider is Andrew Balding's consistent Group One Power, who returned from a 9-month break to take a handicap at Epsom in April. In the frame on all four starts since then, he looks sure to run his race once more, though the handicapper could have him where he wants him from a mark of 89.

Real World a rising star

Over at Haydock, Real World looks to continue his progression as he bids for a hat-trick in the Group 3 MansionBet Rose Of Lancaster Stakes at 16:10.

Saeed bin Suroor's son of Dark Angel was seemingly viewed as a dirt horse when running at Meydan through the winter, where he proved consistent rather than progressive. However, switched back to turf in the Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot, he completely dismantled what should have been a competitive handicap, coming home nearly five lengths clear of Astro King and Grove Ferry. Stepped up into pattern company at Newbury last time, Real World continued his progression, quickening up well to beat Derab and Solid Stone.

It's interesting that his trainer continues to take a softly softly approach with this one, running in this Group 3 when he must surely have been tempted to try an even higher grade.

Real World is difficult to oppose as he continues to climb the ladder, though one note of caution is he's yet to be tested on an easy surface on turf, something to take into account with Haydock encountering rain at the time of writing. At the current prices, I'd rather be a watcher than a backer.