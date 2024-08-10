Saturday Racing Tips: Solomon has strong claims on ratings say Timeform

Anmaat can overcome long absence at Haydock

Fifty Nifty remains with potential after three starts

Solomon escapes penalty and stands out on ratings

Get a FREE bet every time your team scores a goal in August!

Saturday Ryan Moore Superboost

The feature race across the UK and Ireland on Saturday is the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh.

Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore has six rides across the card but his best chance on the day looks to be on the odds-on favourite in the 16:35.

If you fancy Whistlejacket to win the 16:35 at the Curragh you can now back him at the Superboosted price of 6/52.20 from 5/61.84!

Recommended Bet Back Whistlejacket in the 16:35 Curragh WAS 5/6 NOW SBK 6/5

Anmaat hasn't been seen since just prevailing in the Prix d'Ispahan at Longchamp in May of last year but he has a good record when fresh - he won on his return in 2021 and 2022 and was only beaten by Adayar on his comeback last year.

Anmaat's trainer Owen Burrows has also fared well with the horses he has brought back from a long absence, sending out three winners and three seconds from just 12 runners who had been off the track for a year or longer.

Anmaat showed very smart form when an emphatic four-length winner of this race in 2022. He didn't match that level in two starts last year but even a repeat of the sort of form he showed then would make him difficult to beat in this company - he's at least 4lb clear of his rivals on Timeform's figures.

Recommended Bet Back Anmaat in the 15:00 at Haydock SBK 13/8

Fifty Nifty was only fourth on his handicap debut at this venue last month but he wasn't seen to best effect as he raced in the unfavoured far-side group and ended up away from the main action.

He impressed with how he moved through much of the race, however, looking like a well-handicapped horse, and he retains the Timeform 'p' to highlight that he's likely to improve after only three starts.

He's done all his racing at a mile but he'd also travelled well when winning at Yarmouth on his debut and when fifth under a penalty in a strong novice at Doncaster and the drop in trip to seven furlongs here may well suit.

Recommended Bet Back Fifty Nifty in the 15:05 at Newmarket SBK 10/3

Solomon is bred to be smart as he's out of Group 1 winner Ribbons and is a half-brother to Soulcombe who won the Melrose Handicap for William Haggas before going on to finish runner-up in the Melbourne Cup for Chris Waller.

Solomon, who is also trained by Haggas, showed ability on the all-weather over the winter, notably finishing third behind subsequent 2000 Guineas winner Notable Speech in a Kempton conditions race, and he built on that promise when an emphatic winner at Haydock last Sunday on his second start in a handicap.

Solomon was well on top at Haydock, passing the post with a three-and-three-quarter-length advantage, and he looked a long way ahead of his mark. He escapes a penalty for that decisive victory and, with the prospect of more to come from this well-bred three-year-old, he should prove difficult to beat - he's 10 lb clear on Timeform's figures.