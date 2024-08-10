Horse Racing Tips

Saturday Racing Tips: Solomon has strong claims on ratings say Timeform

Horse racing at Ascot's Shergar Cup meeting
It's Shergar Cup day at Ascot on Saturday

Tony McFadden outlines the Timeform view on the racing at Ascot, Haydock and Newmarket on Saturday.

Saturday Ryan Moore Superboost

The feature race across the UK and Ireland on Saturday is the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh.

Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore has six rides across the card but his best chance on the day looks to be on the odds-on favourite in the 16:35.

If you fancy Whistlejacket to win the 16:35 at the Curragh you can now back him at the Superboosted price of 6/52.20 from 5/61.84!

Recommended Bet

Back Whistlejacket in the 16:35 Curragh WAS 5/6 NOW

SBK6/5

Anmaat can show his class in Rose of Lancaster

Anmaat hasn't been seen since just prevailing in the Prix d'Ispahan at Longchamp in May of last year but he has a good record when fresh - he won on his return in 2021 and 2022 and was only beaten by Adayar on his comeback last year.

Anmaat's trainer Owen Burrows has also fared well with the horses he has brought back from a long absence, sending out three winners and three seconds from just 12 runners who had been off the track for a year or longer.

Anmaat showed very smart form when an emphatic four-length winner of this race in 2022. He didn't match that level in two starts last year but even a repeat of the sort of form he showed then would make him difficult to beat in this company - he's at least 4lb clear of his rivals on Timeform's figures.

Recommended Bet

Back Anmaat in the 15:00 at Haydock

SBK13/8

Fifty Nifty better than he could show last time

Fifty Nifty was only fourth on his handicap debut at this venue last month but he wasn't seen to best effect as he raced in the unfavoured far-side group and ended up away from the main action.

He impressed with how he moved through much of the race, however, looking like a well-handicapped horse, and he retains the Timeform 'p' to highlight that he's likely to improve after only three starts.

He's done all his racing at a mile but he'd also travelled well when winning at Yarmouth on his debut and when fifth under a penalty in a strong novice at Doncaster and the drop in trip to seven furlongs here may well suit.

Recommended Bet

Back Fifty Nifty in the 15:05 at Newmarket

SBK10/3

Solomon stands out as the one to beat

Solomon is bred to be smart as he's out of Group 1 winner Ribbons and is a half-brother to Soulcombe who won the Melrose Handicap for William Haggas before going on to finish runner-up in the Melbourne Cup for Chris Waller.

Solomon, who is also trained by Haggas, showed ability on the all-weather over the winter, notably finishing third behind subsequent 2000 Guineas winner Notable Speech in a Kempton conditions race, and he built on that promise when an emphatic winner at Haydock last Sunday on his second start in a handicap.

Solomon was well on top at Haydock, passing the post with a three-and-three-quarter-length advantage, and he looked a long way ahead of his mark. He escapes a penalty for that decisive victory and, with the prospect of more to come from this well-bred three-year-old, he should prove difficult to beat - he's 10 lb clear on Timeform's figures.

Recommended Bet

Back Solomon in the 15:55 at Ascot

SBK6/4

Now read more horse racing previews here

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Katie Midwinter

Katie Midwinter: Embrace Safer Gambling Week and use the tools available to you

  • Katie Midwinter
Safer Gambling Week
Daryl Carter Tips

Cheltenham Festival Focus: Best of the British revealed, but 10/1 French horse appeals most

  • Daryl Carter
Daryl Carter.
Betfair Chase at Haydock

Betfair Chase: Grey Dawning 13/8 favourite after 10 declared for Saturday's race

  • Max Liu
Grey Dawning in action at Cheltenham Racecourse

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    David Power Jockey's Cup: Table Standings after Cheltenham's November meeting

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Cheltenham Festival Focus: Best of the British revealed, but 10/1 French horse appeals most

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Bowring and Herrington supply the Monday 104/1 double

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Bowring and Herrington supply the Monday 104/1 double

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Henderson runner can take control of Greatwood Hurdle

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

In Excelsis Deo could be a well handicapped horse - Cheltenham Saturday Preview

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Maybe it's Coffey Time - Cheltenham Friday Preview

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

"it's a worrying cluster"

  • Editor
Weighed In

Just an incredible story

  • Editor