Saturday Racing Tips: Solomon has strong claims on ratings say Timeform
Tony McFadden outlines the Timeform view on the racing at Ascot, Haydock and Newmarket on Saturday.
Anmaat can overcome long absence at Haydock
Fifty Nifty remains with potential after three starts
Solomon escapes penalty and stands out on ratings
Anmaat can show his class in Rose of Lancaster
Anmaat hasn't been seen since just prevailing in the Prix d'Ispahan at Longchamp in May of last year but he has a good record when fresh - he won on his return in 2021 and 2022 and was only beaten by Adayar on his comeback last year.
Anmaat's trainer Owen Burrows has also fared well with the horses he has brought back from a long absence, sending out three winners and three seconds from just 12 runners who had been off the track for a year or longer.
Anmaat showed very smart form when an emphatic four-length winner of this race in 2022. He didn't match that level in two starts last year but even a repeat of the sort of form he showed then would make him difficult to beat in this company - he's at least 4lb clear of his rivals on Timeform's figures.
Fifty Nifty better than he could show last time
Fifty Nifty was only fourth on his handicap debut at this venue last month but he wasn't seen to best effect as he raced in the unfavoured far-side group and ended up away from the main action.
He impressed with how he moved through much of the race, however, looking like a well-handicapped horse, and he retains the Timeform 'p' to highlight that he's likely to improve after only three starts.
He's done all his racing at a mile but he'd also travelled well when winning at Yarmouth on his debut and when fifth under a penalty in a strong novice at Doncaster and the drop in trip to seven furlongs here may well suit.
Solomon stands out as the one to beat
Solomon is bred to be smart as he's out of Group 1 winner Ribbons and is a half-brother to Soulcombe who won the Melrose Handicap for William Haggas before going on to finish runner-up in the Melbourne Cup for Chris Waller.
Solomon, who is also trained by Haggas, showed ability on the all-weather over the winter, notably finishing third behind subsequent 2000 Guineas winner Notable Speech in a Kempton conditions race, and he built on that promise when an emphatic winner at Haydock last Sunday on his second start in a handicap.
Solomon was well on top at Haydock, passing the post with a three-and-three-quarter-length advantage, and he looked a long way ahead of his mark. He escapes a penalty for that decisive victory and, with the prospect of more to come from this well-bred three-year-old, he should prove difficult to beat - he's 10 lb clear on Timeform's figures.
Recommended bets
-
