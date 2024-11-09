Saturday Racing Tips: Room Service can deliver say Timeform
Tony McFadden provides the Timeform view on the action at Doncaster and Wincanton on Saturday...
-
Tedley can complete chasing hat-trick
-
Room Service suited by conditions
-
Brentford Hope has strong claims on return
-
Listen to Saturday's Racing... Only Bettor!
Tedley a different proposition over fences
Tedley was only a fair hurdler and won just once in that sphere, but he has quickly proved himself a much better chaser and has made an impressive start over fences.
Tedley, like many from the Twiston-Davies yard this season, proved ready to go on his return from a break and he kept on well to make a successful chasing debut at Uttoxeter.
He took another slight step forward to make it two from two over fences at Wetherby last week, impressing with how fluently he travelled and how well he jumped in the main, and he still looks fairly treated following a 6 lb rise in the weights. He's 3 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and has the 'p' to show he's likely to improve further.
York second gives Room Service strong claims on form
Room Service goes especially well when the mud is flying and he produced his best effort yet on Timeform's figures when runner-up in an ultra-competitive six-furlong handicap on soft ground at York last month.
Room Service looked uncomfortable with the early pace which left him a lot of ground to make up, but he ran on strongly down the outside to take second inside the final half-furlong.
That form gives him good claims on the figures - he's 3 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings - and he has conditions in his favour. It's also worth noting he won a valuable sales race at this course last season.
Brentford Hope can make most of weight concession
Brentford Hope doesn't have the benefit of race fitness on his side like Rubaud or Aspire Tower but the form he showed in the spring makes him the pick on these terms.
Brentford Hope, a smart sort on the Flat for Richard Hughes, has done really well over hurdles since joining Harry Derham and took his tally over jumps to five when landing a valuable handicap at Haydock in March.
He showed better form when runner-up in a more competitive handicap at the Punchestown Festival and, starting back for a yard among the winners, he can make the most of the 6 lb he receives from Rubaud - he's 4 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.
