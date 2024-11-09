Saturday Racing Tips: Room Service can deliver say Timeform

Tedley can complete chasing hat-trick

Room Service suited by conditions

Brentford Hope has strong claims on return

Place £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange to start your Free Bet Streak

Paul Nicholls Superboost

Outlaw Peter goes in the 14:40 at Aintree this afternoon for Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls, and the consistent 8yo goes into the race on the back of being placed in all of his last five Chase starts.

The Betfair Sportsbook have boosted Outlaw Peter's price to finish in the Top 6 today from 4/61.67 to 1/12.00. To take advantage of this super-boosted price simply click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Outlaw Peter to finish Top 6 in 14:40 Aintree SBK 1/1

Listen to Saturday's Racing... Only Bettor!

Tedley was only a fair hurdler and won just once in that sphere, but he has quickly proved himself a much better chaser and has made an impressive start over fences.

Tedley, like many from the Twiston-Davies yard this season, proved ready to go on his return from a break and he kept on well to make a successful chasing debut at Uttoxeter.

He took another slight step forward to make it two from two over fences at Wetherby last week, impressing with how fluently he travelled and how well he jumped in the main, and he still looks fairly treated following a 6 lb rise in the weights. He's 3 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and has the 'p' to show he's likely to improve further.

Recommended Bet Back Tedley in the 13:09 at Wincanton SBK 13/8

Room Service goes especially well when the mud is flying and he produced his best effort yet on Timeform's figures when runner-up in an ultra-competitive six-furlong handicap on soft ground at York last month.

Room Service looked uncomfortable with the early pace which left him a lot of ground to make up, but he ran on strongly down the outside to take second inside the final half-furlong.

That form gives him good claims on the figures - he's 3 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings - and he has conditions in his favour. It's also worth noting he won a valuable sales race at this course last season.

Recommended Bet Back Room Service in the 13:20 at Doncaster SBK 5/2

Brentford Hope doesn't have the benefit of race fitness on his side like Rubaud or Aspire Tower but the form he showed in the spring makes him the pick on these terms.

Brentford Hope, a smart sort on the Flat for Richard Hughes, has done really well over hurdles since joining Harry Derham and took his tally over jumps to five when landing a valuable handicap at Haydock in March.

He showed better form when runner-up in a more competitive handicap at the Punchestown Festival and, starting back for a yard among the winners, he can make the most of the 6 lb he receives from Rubaud - he's 4 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Brentford Hope in the 14:55 at Wincanton SBK 6/4

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here!