Saturday Racing Tips: Nashville Nipper has untapped potential

Take a chance on Mister Allegro

12:30, Cheltenham - Mister Allegro (Longshot) - 1pt EW @ 9/1

Several of these have shown potential over hurdles and they could be open to further improvement but I am willing to take a chance on Mister Allegro at the prices. The son Bernardini didn't show much on the Flat but he remains undefeated since switching to the jumps with wins at Ludlow and Wincanton. His latest victory was particularly impressive conceding a 7lb penalty to his rivals and he displayed some fluent jumping, appearing to extend his lead at every hurdle when pressured. He will need to improve on the ratings to land this prize but I think he's better than his current mark of 109 and I wouldn't be surprised to see him mount a serious challenge.

Longsdon can land another winner

14:07, Uttoxeter - Just Your Type (Extra) - 1pt Win @ 5/1

A strong sense of forgiveness is needed in this game and that is going to come into play here with Just Your Type after his lacklustre performance at Cheltenham last month. However, the nine-year-old gelding is now rated 1lb lower than when he took this prize last year and this smaller field should benefit his style of running. Furthermore his trainer Charlie Longsdon is in terrific form operating at a 33% strike rate over the last fortnight. His main rival appears to be Shanty Town but he will need to defy a career mark on his seasonal return and he might need the run. Therefore the son of Morozov is an appealing proposition for a bet in this six-runner affair.

Nipper set to relish drop in class

15:17, Uttoxeter - Nashville Nipper (NAP) - 2pt Win @ 3/1

Nashville Nipper still remains a maiden under rules but there have definitely been signs of improvement over hurdles this season. The five-year-old was last seen posting an encouraging third at Ascot in a competitive affair last month and the handicapper hit him with a 2lb for that performance. Despite the rise in the weights the son of Millenary looks to have untapped potential at this distance and this better ground looks likely to be in his favour.

With all those things entered into the melting pot, I think he will relish this drop in class and therefore he has to be my best bet of the day.

No. 1 Nashville Nipper (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Toby Lawes

Jockey: James Bowen

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 105

Hashtagmetoo can make her consistency count

20:00, Wolverhampton - Hashtagmetoo (NB) - 1pt Win @ 7/2

Hashtagmetoo has been holding her form well in this grade without winning of late. The daughter of Declaration Of War was last seen posting a respectable second-placed at Kempton coming from off the pace, where it had been suiting those who had been ridden prominently at that meeting. For this race Saffie Osborne now replaces Nicola Currie and she will be able to use her handy 5lb claim which could make the difference, competing off the same mark. Despite remaining in the same class this appears to me to be an easier assignment and she gets the nod to be rewarded for her consistency in this contest.

