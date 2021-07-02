Saturday Racing Tips: Magical Morning can outperform his rivals

Small yet competitive field



The Coral-Eclipse takes centre stage at Sandown on Saturday, and despite attracting just four runners, holds no shortage of interest.

Three of the four have amassed nine Group 1 wins between them, and that doesn't even include Mishriff's victory in the Saudi Cup, a race that hasn't yet been around long enough to attain Group 1 status but is well on the way.

It's extremely rare for a horse to be top-class on both dirt and turf, mainly due to the contrasting attributes needed to be a success on those two very different surfaces, but Mishriff has proven outstanding on both.

Last year's French Derby winner, while not totally unconsidered, was thought to be just a bit-part player when turning up in the desert to contest the world's richest race in February. However, he proved the doubters wrong, decisively beating Bob Baffert's Charlatan by a length and taking his form to a new level.

Switched back to turf for the Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan the following month, Mishriff grittily got the better of a pair of very smart Japanese fillies, Chrono Genesis and Loves Only You, both of whom took Group 1 races on their next outings. Indeed, Chrono Genesis is reportedly being aimed at the Arc and will be no forlorn hope there.

This year's French Derby winner St Mark's Basilica hasn't got quite the versatility of Mishriff but is well on the way to matching that one in form terms. He did get the perfect run through along the inside at Chantilly but still showed a smart turn of foot to quickly settle the issue, coming home nearly 2 lengths clear of Sealiway.

Prior to his success at Chantilly, Aidan O'Brien's son of Siyouni had made a winning comeback in the French 2000 Guineas at Longchamp, again showing a decent change of gear having initially looked like hanging fire. The 10lb weight-for-age concession that St Mark's Basilica receives from the older horses makes him of obvious interest here.

Heading into the veteran stage now, Addeybb has been magnificently campaigned by William Haggas, recording four Group 1 wins, including last year's Champion Stakes at Ascot and a second successive win in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick in Australia last time.

Good ground or softer seems important for Addeybb to show his best form, and while the current conditions of good to soft (soft in places) will be ideal, Haggas is likely to be nervously watching the weather forecast over the next few days. Drying ground would be very much a negative.

Roger Varian's Dee Stakes winner El Drama makes up the quartet.

He was well beaten behind St Mark's Basilica in the French Derby last time and looks up against it here. However, simply turning up and completing the course will see connections trouser just over £32k.

An interesting contest awaits, and while it's not one I'll be getting involved in from a punting point of view, it should still be a race to savour.

While the main event doesn't throw up any real punting opportunities, Saturday's supporting races at both Sandown and Haydock certainly do.

A Magical afternoon?

Last year's winner Montatham lines up again in an intriguing renewal of the Coral Challenge Handicap at 14:25.

William Haggas' grey son of Showcasing rapidly developed in a smart performer last season, his win in this contest one of three successes in 2020. Placed in listed company straight after taking this off a mark of 104, he was a little disappointing in the Cambridgeshire on his final start but was possibly over the top by then.

A return third-place finish (also at listed level) at Doncaster in March suggests he retains all his ability, and with Adam Farragher taking off 5lb, he effectively gets to race off the same mark as last year.

While Montatham looks sure to go well, he may struggle to give weight away to John Gosden's Magical Morning, who ought to have derived plenty of benefit from his comeback run in the Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot just over a fortnight ago.

Twice a winner in novice company last season, Magical Morning posted a couple of lesser efforts before getting back on the up when finishing second in a good Doncaster handicap on his final 2020 start.

Gelded before his Hunt Cup return, he travelled conspicuously well on the opposite side of the track to the winner before a lack of peak fitness seemed to take its toll, Frankie Dettori not giving him at all a hard time once held.

There was enough in that run to suggest to me that Magical Morning is well up to defying a mark of 99, his current Sportsbook price of 13/2 more than acceptable.

Harlem to deliver at Haydock

Over at Haydock just twenty minutes earlier in the 14:05, the Bet365 handicap features some fascinating young stayers, any number of which are open to further progression.

Dhushan is the clear market leader at time of writing, and it's not difficult to see why.



Hailing from the stable of last year's winning trainer William Haggas, this son of Sea The Stars has smoothly won his last two races and is bred to be much better than a mark of 92.

However, as previously mentioned, there could be any number of potential improvers in here, and I prefer the claims of one who looks at least as upwardly mobile as the favourite.

Mark Johnston is no stranger to success in this race having taken it in both 2018 and 2019, and fields three runners in an effort to regain the prize.

Of the trio, Harlem Soul is the one who takes my eye.

This stoutly bred son of Frankel is just the kind of big, raw staying type that his handler gets the best out of.

It did take Harlem Soul four runs to get off the mark, though that's hardly surprising given he was always going to prove best when getting a proper test of stamina. Stepping up to a mile and a half for a small handicap at Ripon last time, he readily disposed of his four rivals without really breaking sweat.

He'll need to progress again in this much more competitive environment, though as a half-brother to the very smart German St Leger/Nad Al Sheba Trophy winner Ispolini, there's every reason to suspect this 14f trip will see him take another step forward.

Given his pedigree and overall physique, a mark of 84 may well underestimate Harlem Soul to a fair degree, and with his trainer knowing what it takes to win this contest, he makes plenty of appeal at 11/2.