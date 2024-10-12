Saturday Racing Tips: Lion to roar once more say Timeform

The Lion In Winter the one to beat

Ground to suit Invictus Gold again

Hobbs & White to strike at Chepstow

The Lion In Winter has been most impressive in winning both his starts so far, notably when making all in a strong renewal of the Acomb at York, and he may prove hard to peg back once again.

Aidan O'Brien has eight wins in the race already and this Sea The Stars colt is expected to get a good tow into the race by stablemate Rock Of Cashel, from where he might be best positioned to strike.

Shadow of Light is the obvious threat having been supplemented for this after his wide margin success in the Middle Park here two weeks ago, while his unbeaten stablemate Ancient Truth is another to consider with the form of his Superlative win having worked out well.

The progressive Invictus Gold was impressive on a soft surface at Newmarket last time and can take the step up to listed company in his stride.

Closely related to the 7f winner Deputy and a half-brother to the useful juvenile 6f winner Nurse Barbara, Invictus Gold won a minor event at Southwell in July by 1¾ lengths from Gilet and was much improved when following up in a similar race at Newmarket last time by 2 lengths from Evening Saigon.

William Haggas has a good recent record in this, winning two of the last three renewals, so Raneenn could provide the chief threat.

Five of the last six renewals have gone the way of five-and-six-year-olds and it's two from that age bracket that could be the ones to focus on.

Into The Park and Lowry's Bar, both lightly-raced types from the Hobbs & White yard, are appealing candidates for what is a typically competitive renewal of this valuable handicap. Marginal preference is for the former, who was a progressive novice last season.

He was only 15¾ lengths fourth to I Love My Baie in a novice handicap at Newbury on his final outing, though the form has worked out well (second/third successful next time) and he should have more to offer with this longer trip expected to suit.

Timeform 'Horse In Focus' Jipcot, who has his first start for the O'Neills, and Tune In A Box are respected.

