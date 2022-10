Godolphin to win the Dewhurst once again

We may be at the end of the flat turf season but that doesn't mean the racing has got any less competitive. It's not just the handicaps that are wide-open though, as the group races continue to provide likeable puzzles.

One of which is the Group 1 Darley Dewhurst Stakes over 7f at 15:00 where the absence of Sakheer has left this race a very open affair.

Of course, it makes sense that Nostrum and Chaldean should have strong support and fair play to Juddmonte for pitting their two representatives against each other. However, I am once again hoping the Dewhurst will go to the boys in blue with Naval Power.

This colt by Teofilo remains unbeaten in his four career starts where he's steadily been progressing through the ranks. He was a winner on his debut at Yarmouth which is a course that may not be the obvious starting point for a Group winner, but Charlie Appleby has managed that feat time and time again.

Naval Power's best run on RPRs came on his penultimate outing when winning a Listed contest at Ascot on his first try in that grade where he dotted up by 6 ½ lengths. Again, he followed up in listed company last time out at Haydock when upped in trip to 1m.

That run came under a penalty so back on level weights here and down in trip, should see Naval Power with every chance once more.

A trio of bets in wide-open handicap

It's a very open handicap at York at 15:15 in the form of the Coral Sprint Trophy Handicap. This is a 0-105 Heritage Handicap for 3yo+ over 6f where I'm keeping three on side. This may seem an excessive amount to some however, with two at bigger prices, I cannot resist each-way plays on the pair to go with my win bet.

The first consideration however, is Dusky Lord who may be towards the head of the market yet is still available at a fair price of 8.07/1. His price is reflective of just how competitive this race is.

Dusky Lord was an impressive winner in the Ayr Silver Cup last time out over 6f. That was not as surprising a success as it may have looked because his run on his penultimate start was easily forgiven.

He was drawn on the wrong part of the track in the Portland Handicap at Doncaster where he raced on the near side which transpired to be a disadvantage.

He ran off a 1lb higher mark last time out when back up in trip to 6f just 6 days after Doncaster.

He was also refitted with cheekpieces which are reinstated again here and saw him get back to winning ways in impressive fashion. If he can replicate that Ayr success, then this 9lb rise shouldn't really find him out with all variables in his favour once again.

The second selection to consider is a bigger price at 13.012/1 in the form of Popmaster. He has been a cliff horse for many this season but it's understandable why. He has been in and out of form all campaign which has also meant that his handicap mark has barely deviated.

The piece of form from this season that makes him a horse to maintain the faith with is his second in the Wokingham Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He finished just ¾ lengths behind Rohaan in that Heritage Handicap which is form that continues to be advertised by the winner. Rohaan continued to hold his form well without success in Group company thereafter but returned to winning ways over Ascot's 6f trip when returned to a Group 3.

Rohaan is now rated 4lb higher than for his Royal Ascot handicap success whereas Popmaster is only running off a 1lb higher mark here. He faced that same course and distance on his penultimate start when just one length fourth behind the reopposing Lethal Nymph off a 1lb higher mark.

Popmaster disappointed in the Ayr Gold Cup last time out but this race has a very good record for horses who ran in that contest on their most recent outing. The trends also suggest that a horse doesn't have to have run well at Ayr to remain competitive here.

Ed Walker's charge is a horse I refuse to abandon at this stage of the season with all variables in his favour.



The final consideration is one of the outsiders of the field and that's last year's winner, Volatile Analyst who is available at 21.020/1 after already being backed in from a much bigger price.

Admittedly, Volatile Analyst has been having a rubbish time of things in his last four starts where he's only beaten six horses home despite two contests being big-field handicaps.

However, he won this last year off a 1lb lower mark where he came into the contest in similar disappointing form.

Again, he comes into the race on the back of a poor run in the Ayr Gold Cup but he's been given 4lb back for that lacklustre effort.



This looks likely to have been the plan for Volatile Analyst who has all conditions in his favour. This race has shown that it can go to back-to-back winners as displayed by Gulliver in 2020 and 2019. So the final selection for all his price continues to shorten, is Volatile Analyst.

Henderson to gain back-to-back wins in the Cesarewitch

One of the most competitive handicaps of the flat season is the Cesarewitch Stakes which comes up at 15:40 at Newmarket. Of course, Willie Mullins is chucking his usual battalion at the staying heritage handicap in a bid for yet another success. However, I fancy the representative from the Nicky Henderson yard who spoiled the Mullins party in last year's renewal.

The Cesarewitch trends reveal plenty of interesting factors where it pays to side with a six-year-old ideally, rated either 86/87 or 96/97. Middle to high draws are preferred as are hold up performers nowadays given the strong pace that tends to be put to the race.

Ideally, a horse has been lightly campaigned during the year in either the jump or flat sphere. It's a positive if a horse ran well last time out but preferably, that run came over hurdles. A six-week turnaround time is optimal so it's worth looking at horses who last raced at the end of August.

The horse who ticks the most boxes therefore, is Ahorsewithnoname who despite being a seven-year-old, remains very lightly raced with just 14 career starts to her name (or lack of).

She is right in the sweet spot in terms of her handicap mark on 96 and she has a good draw to boot in 17 of the 23 runners. Of course, we are down on numbers for this year's renewal, whether that is because of the extra injection of money to the Irish version, remains to be seen.

Ahorsewithnoname has been very lightly raced in 2022 with just three starts. The first of which following on from her novice hurdle campaign which had been very truncated. She remains a novice over hurdles from two seasons in that sphere as she wasn't able to get her head in front in six hurdle outings.

However, she ran a blinder when second at 50/1 in the Grade 2 Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March behind Love Envoi when going down by just 1 ¼ lengths.

The mare was able to prove that run was no fluke when reverted to the level on her subsequent two outings, winning both.

She built on her Newbury win with an even better effort off a 6lb higher mark last time out at York when impressing to win by five lengths from a solid stayer in second.

That run was on 12th May so she must defy a 149-day absence which is the biggest concern to her chances. If she's fit and ready for this then she can follow her stablemate Buzz's lead in defying a break to win the Cesarewitch for Nicky Henderson.