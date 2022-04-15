Saturday Racing Tips: Kate Tracey sights five bets at Newbury and Musselburgh

The Perfect starting point for Power

The Group 3 Greenham Stakes at 15:00 is an ever-fascinating race and this year's renewal is no exception. Plenty of these now-three-year-olds showed solid form over sprint trips last season and are bidding to prove their stamina over this 7f.



The horse I think will get the trip best of all is Perfect Power who showed top level juvenile form last season. This son of Ardad improved throughout the campaign which ended with wins at Deauville in the Group 1 Prix Morny and the Group 1 Middle Park.

Both of his last two runs came under Christophe Soumillon who has made the journey across to Newbury to retain his partnership with Perfect Power.

Soumillon has three rides at Newbury on Saturday but the main reason the legendary French jockey is coming across the Channel is because of Perfect Power.



Unlike many of Perfect Power's rivals, he certainly won't mind the decent ground conditions. I fear Angel Bleu needs soft ground for all he has previously won on good to firm. At this level, I think he may be found out on the sound surface with no rain in the forecast.

Lusail certainly represents the biggest danger to Perfect Power but he has 2lb to find on official ratings. He also has to bounce back from a below par effort on his final two-year-old start in September at Doncaster in the Group 2 Champagne Stakes. His improvement appeared to plateau last season whereas Perfect Power left the impression of more still to come.

Perfect Power may well discover even more improvement for this step up in trip as he certainly looked like he wanted further on his final two starts. He was at his best at the line over the 6f at both Deauville and Newmarket. Flaming Rib should provide a good pace to aim at for this small runner field which will bring Perfect Power's hold up tactics into play yet again.

Lincoln eyecatcher to get his rewards

It's a case of the Lincoln mark 2 in the Spring Cup Handicap over 1m at 15:35 as plenty of these runners contested the Doncaster seasonal opener. It won't have taken much race reading prowess to note that Rogue Bear was the horse to take out of the Lincoln. He now finds himself at the head of the market for this race, as many landed on the same verdict.

Tom Clover's four-year-old gelding had enough support for the Lincoln as he made his reappearance in the race bidding for a belated hattrick. He got away from the stalls slowly which resulted in him being hampered. He then adopted his customary position in rear which, as it transpired, wasn't the place to be. The winner, Johan was always in the vanguard and the second, the reopposing Saleymm, tried to make most.

Therefore, Rogue Bear did best of those from off the pace and even when challenging, he had to switch before running on well to bag third in the final strides. He was the eyecatcher of the race but has remained on the same mark of 87.

Hopefully, he has more luck in running in this contest but he does at least, have a strong pace to aim at. He's drawn well in 8 where he can settle in rear before electing which side of the pack to mount his challenge with the field tending to track down the centre of the straight in this race.

Makanah to put solid course record to good use

It's time to look north now as Musselburgh hosts its first flat meeting of the season and has some fascinating contests. One such race is the Holyrood Handicap over 5f at 14:39. The current favourite at the time of writing is Raasel who bids to bring up a belated six-timer on his reappearance for The Horse Watchers.

I'm taking on the favourite who, evidently, has solid claims however, there is one I like at a bigger price of 11.010/1. That horse is Makanah who boasts a solid track record. He's run at Musselburgh four times and has finished in the first three on each occasion. He won his first two tries at the track, both over this course and distance.

The first success came off a mark of 89 before having his first try back at the track and winning a Conditions Stakes when rated 103.

He therefore, remains feasibly treated here on a mark of 97 as he makes his reappearance on his first start at Musselburgh since finishing third back in the Conditions Stakes he'd won the year prior.

He finished second over this track and trip in August in a handicap off a 2lb higher mark than he's running off here. Makanah only went down by a shorthead on that occasion where the win was decided on the nod.

He was hugely unlucky in that run where he was short of room on multiple occasions yet still, nearly won.

Paul Mulrennan gets the leg up once more after riding him to his last three successes. There is plenty of pace in this race which will hopefully, set up nicely for Makanah to come through with a strong run provided luck in running.

Chance two in Queen's Cup

This year's Queen's Cup Heritage Handicap over 1m6f at 15:14 is as wide open as you would expect. I'm siding with two, the first selection available at an each-way price of 13.012/1. That horse is HMS President who runs for the Eve Johnson Houghton yard who are really starting to hit form. The yard enjoyed three winners on Thursday, two at Bath and one at Newmarket and hopefully, that good run can continue with HMS President.

Of course, there is limited previous information of the race to assess this year's renewal. There have only been four runnings of the Queen's Cup which makes it tricky to try and decipher any notable trends. However, a few key factors appear to be horses rated around 100, who are ridden prominently, with a high draw and making their reappearance starts.

None of the runners tick every box I want but one horse who certainly gets close is HMS President. This five-year-old is certainly a horse for the each-way play rather than win only as he probably doesn't get his head in front as often as he should. However, he remains feasibly treated to run into a place once again.

This is HMS President's reappearance start but I'm not concerned about that for this race with this contest going to seasonal debutants on the last three renewals. Admittedly, this gelding ran disappointingly last time out but not much was expected of him at 20/1. That last outing was the November Handicap at Doncaster where he was ridden too forwards where it paid to be held up.

He's been given 1lb back for that run but remains 5lb above his last winning mark. However, he finished second off higher marks than this last season.

HMS President shouldn't have many excuses not to be there in the finish and he has the benefit of a high draw in 14 which I like for this track and trip. Hopefully, he will be ridden as prominently as he was last time out as that will certainly suit.

I'm backing HMS President each-way at 13.012/1 but I will also be having a saver on Zero Ten for that man, Emmet Mullins. The Grand National winning trainer's representative is a nine-year-old now but he certainly ticks a lot of boxes.

He's making his reappearance start after signing off last season with a career best flat run to finish fifth in the Prix Royal-Oak. He's only had four flat starts so remains unexposed in this sphere but has already reached a lofty rating of 107.

That mark may have proved too tough a task for him in this race however, Benoit De La Sayette takes his 7lb claim off his back which sees him feasible treated.

I cannot leave Zero Ten unbacked for his brilliant yard who look to have targeted this race for their runner.