Saturday Racing Tips: Kate Tracey is sighting two in Cheltenham's Gold Cup Chase

It's yet another Cheltenham Grade 3 Handicap Chase over two and a half miles on Saturday with lots of characters we already know plenty about set to contest this competitive race.

This time it's the turn of the freshly named Racing Post Gold Cup Handicap Chase at 13:50 on the new course so an extra stamina test provided for these runners.

There are a few factors that have proved positive when looking for the winner of this race. Seven-year-olds have a good record but it's no negative to side with a horse in the six to eight age bracket. A rating between 130-140 that ideally gives a nice racing weight of 10st-10st11lb again features highly on the trends.

However, there are two important factors to really home in on. The first is to side with a horse coming into the race on the back of at least two starts already this season. The second is to look for a horse who ran well in the November Grade 3 Handicap Chase on their latest start.

Of course, we have a whole cluster of horses who ran in the Paddy Power Gold Cup on their latest outings, most of whom also ran well. Including the favourite, Lalor and it'll come as no surprise to anyone to see this extra stamina test suiting him to a tee on his second start for Paul Nicholls. Neither would it surprise me to see Dostal Phil build on his own promising reappearance run where he finished fourth in that same contest.

However, I'm taking aim at a couple of others. The first horse being Midnight Shadow who certainly didn't let me down in this column when winning the Paddy Power Gold Cup. He ticked all the trends needed for that race and added to his good Cheltenham record.

The frustration for me for this race was that no runners fitted all the trends, or got even close. Therefore, I've had to delve deeper in to find my angles. However, Midnight Shadow may join a very small list of horses who have completed the Cheltenham handicap double here. His only fault being that he's potentially too high in the handicap to take this race.

However, he's still just an eight-year-old and he certainly ticks the positive run in the Paddy Power Gold Cup box.

He's had one month to freshen up and hopefully, he can implement his prominent positioning again which is the more favourable running style for this race. He's already a previous course and distance winner which came in the Grade 2 Dipper Novices' Chase in January 2020.

He can be expected to run another solid race to, at least, reach the frame.

I do however, have a second selection at a bigger price to chance each-way. That horse is Fusil Raffles who is similarly weighted to Midnight Shadow carrying 2lb less on 11st7lb.

This will be Fusil Raffle's third start of the season however, this mark looks very feasible for him to overcome. He's probably been overlooked in the better due to his fortunate win in the Charlie Hall Chase last time out at the expense of Shan Blue falling. However, that was over three miles which I don't think suited him and he should appreciate this drop back to two and a half miles.

I hope he lines up prominently and isn't ridden to be settled as he shouldn't have the opportunity to be keen, such is the relenting nature of this race. He too has a very good course record, winning a Novices' Chase on this card last year over this trip at the expense of stablemate, Chantry House.

He certainly looks as if he's been overlooked in what admittedly, is a highly competitive race of course.

Conditions make Two For Gold worth taking on

It's off to Doncaster for my next best bet on Saturday which is another Handicap Chase, this time a 0-150 contest over 2m7f214y at 15:15.

I'm concerned about the current going stick readings at Doncaster at the time of writing as well as the forecast for Two For Gold's chances. For all he clearly is the best horse in the race on ratings and this is his time of year to strike.

However, I think the reason he is so good through the winter months is mainly due to the soft conditions he gets then. This season so far, as we all know, has been unseasonably dry and that has barely changed this week.

The ground looks likely to be good to soft at worst come Saturday which would certainly be on the quick side for Two For Gold. It will however, make the trip that bit more feasible for him to get as I think he's a better performer over two and a half miles on soft ground.

For those reasons, I think he has to be worth taking on at the head of the market.

The runner who I like in this race is Fidux who is an eight-year-old and is nicely weighted. He also comes here on the back of plenty of runs already this season. We last saw this horse performing very creditably to finish third in a Class 2 Handicap Chase over 3m1f125y at Haydock.

That race was Fidux's sixth start of the season and he clearly showed his race fitness in the finish.

He's a small and neat horse who is a clever jumper yet possesses scope when he has to.

He was given a good sighter of his fences by Sean Houlihan last time out throughout by riding him wide of the seven-runner field. He was impeded at the third last fence by a tiring rival. Once he switched, despite losing many lengths, he rallied to close in good style. He was only beaten two-lengths behind Strictlyadancer who bought up a quickfire hattrick with the win.

On the basis of that latest effort, we know that the jumping test nor the trip should be any issue for Fidux. He brings a lot of race fitness into this contest and he will certainly suit the better ground. His small stature and 'daisy-cutting' stride proving best on a sounder surface.

Fidux looks capable of defying the 1lb rise and can importantly, uphold the form with the reopposing Mr Muldoon.

Wynn House to double up

It's back to Cheltenham for my third and final bet on Saturday which comes in the final race of the day at Prestbury Park. This is a Mares' Handicap Hurdle over 2m4f at 15:35 which looks a very trappy contest.

Of course, it will come as no surprise to see Indefatigable bounce back to winning ways and prove that she is simply, the superior mare in this line up.

However, there is another mare I'd rather keep on side at a bigger price. That being Wynn House as she fits all the trends I want for this race.

She's a six-year-old with this being her second start of the season and she was a winner last time out. That success came at the expense of her stablemate in a Wincanton Mares' Handicap Hurdle over 2m5f. She also had the very likeable and seemingly, well handicapped Rose Of Arcadia back in third.

Admittedly Rose Of Arcadia probably did too much too soon on the front end of the pace in that contest on her reappearance start. I still think that's a strong form line to follow nonetheless.

Ideally, I would have liked Wynn House to be running off a higher mark than she is in this race on 125. Yet she's improving still and has certainly looked more talented than a ceiling of 125 in her career so far.

That improvement I think should come from this track as well as the softer conditions she's going to get here in comparison to Wincanton.

She won despite never looking happy on that latest outing. She was awkward over a lot of her hurdles due to the frenetic gallop set by Rose Of Arcadia which saw Wynn House ridden off the pace mainly, because she could go any quicker.

Of course, that did mean that Wynn House ended up in a favourable position to capitalise on Rose Of Arcadia and the other more prominent runners, falling back in her lap.

However, Wynn House can be marked up as I never thought she took to the speedy, tight turning track at Wincanton.

She switched her lead leg eight times from the swing into the home straight. Her final lead change coming just 14 strides from the line suggesting she wasn't totally letting herself down even in a driving finish.

I think she'll be far happier on more galloping track with a stiff finish to get into a rhythm.

The way in which she stayed on to the line after being outpaced throughout the race and following the length of time it took her to pick up, this test should suit. Yes, this is a drop back down in trip by one furlong but on the new course at Cheltenham, the 2m4f distance takes more getting than Wincanton's 2m5f on good ground.

Therefore, Wynn House can continue her improvement and should have conditions to suit.