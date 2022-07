Going to prove Ascot was no fluke

Newbury's Highclere Castle Gin Cup Stakes at 14:21 looks an interesting contest where Going Gone has solid claims to get back to winning ways.

The trends for this race suggest siding with a six-year-old who is rated as close to 95 as possible. A middle to high draw is preferable but that is less significant in this year's renewal as we only have eight runners. Prominent racers are also favoured as are horses who come into this contest on the back of 0 or 2 runs this season.

Ideally a horse reached the frame last time out in a good flat handicap with that run coming one week or more ago.

There are no six-year-olds in this year's renewal which is why I have focussed in, more so, on the other trends. Going Gone has an ideal rating for this race of 96, has a high draw in 8 of 8 and is likely to be ridden prominently.

He ran a career best last time out to finish fourth in the Ascot Stakes at Royal Ascot behind Coltrane but in front of the reopposing, Reshoun in fifth and Rock Eagle in eighth.

That was a huge effort at 50/1 to be beaten just over two lengths where his usual, prominent racing tactics were changed to be held up in rear.

Going Gone is a very progressive horse and remains unexposed over these staying trips. His pedigree suggests these trips were always likely to suit him and off a 2lb higher mark, he can prove his Royal Ascot run was no fluke.

Chance two in Summer Hurdle

We return to the jumps on Saturday where Market Rasen hosts its feature meeting of the season. One of the flagship races at the Lincolnshire track is the Summer Handicap Hurdle at 14:41 where I like two at each-way prices.

Once again, the trends point to some interesting factors. For this race six or eight-year-olds are preferred and the ideal rating is in the mid-120s. Hold up performers have a good record as do horses who come into the race with plenty of runs that season under their belt.

A significant trend has been horses who ran in a flat handicap last time out where they didn't have to have run well. That latest outing should have come three weeks ago ideally.

The trends have landed me on two horses in this 11-runner line-up. The first being Hurricane Ali who is available at 13.012/1 which looks too big a price to ignore for this very in-form horse. John Mackie's six-year-old is running off a fair mark of 123 which is an ideal rating for this race.



I'm hoping he adopts his usual running style of being ridden with restraint in this race which he put into practise last time out at Cartmel. He was foiled in his bid for a hattrick in that run but he had been upped in grade into a Class 2 Handicap Hurdle which was a very competitive race.

He ran a solid race to finish third and posted an equal career best in the process. He's able to run here off the same mark of 123 with this race likely to suit better from a tactical perspective.

This gelding has already won three times this year and may well bring up a fourth.

The other runner I'm having a saver on is Ingleby Hollow who is a 10-year-old now but still retains all his ability. He is similarly rated to Hurricane Ali on a mark of 124 which is optimal for this race. He is a hold up performer who regularly catches the eye with his running style but, as mentioned previously, that is likely to suit this race.

He too, ran at Cartmel last time out when fifth in the same race Hurricane Ali placed third in. Ingleby Hollow was just 1 ½ lengths behind his reopposing rival but has also, been left on the same mark.

He was very unlucky on that latest outing where he became detached before having to make up plenty of ground and then being bumped when attempting to mount his challenge.

He can make amends for that eye-catching run at Market Rasen and is worth chancing each-way at 13.012/1.

Promise of more to come

Market Rasen's other feature contest of the season is the Grade 3 Summer Plate Handicap Chase at 15:14. This is a wide-open handicap and understandably so. There looks to be a plethora of pace on in this year's renewal which makes it fascinating from a tactical perspective.





The runner I like is Mahler's Promise who is available at 11.010/1 which is a very fair each-way price. Seamus Mullins's seven-year-old comes into this race on the back of a good course and distance win last time out. It's a positive to come into this race on the back of a success and Mahler's Promise was a dominate winner of the "Summer Plate Trial".

That success came at the expense of the reopposing Statuario who filled his favourite position of second place. I think Mahler's Promise has been leniently treated with just a 5lb rise for that two-length win with a further 15 lengths back to the third.

My main concern about Mahler's Promise's chances is that he likes to be ridden prominently. There is a whole host of pace on in this race with many who like to try and make all. I hope Mahler's Promise doesn't get involved in a pace burnup as he's a horse who certainly doesn't have to be ridden forwards.

Mahler's Promise ticks an awful lot of boxes and looks overpriced with the promise of more to come.