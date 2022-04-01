Saturday Racing Tips: Kate Tracey chances two at big prices in Scottish Grand National

The focus is back on the jumps this weekend with the Scottish Grand National meeting at Ayr taking centre stage. Unlike a usual year, the Scottish Grand National falls before the Aintree Grand National which gives the meeting a slightly perplexing look.

There isn't a full field of runners for Ayr's showpiece contest nor are the prizemoney levels back to that of pre-covid. However, there certainly is plenty to get our teeth stuck into this weekend so let's don our tartan and head to Scotland...

Dusart can outclass his rivals

We begin with the Novices' Champion Handicap Chase over 3m at 13:50 where I'm expecting Dusart to prove the best horse in the race. He is the market leader at the time of writing at 3.55/2 which I still think looks a fair price about an unexposed seven-year-old with an awful lot of improvement still to come.



Dusart has had a very uncharacteristic career so far for a horse trained by Nicky Henderson. He began life over hurdles where he won at Newbury in November 2020, overturning Soaring Glory in the process. He returned from five months off the track to run in the Grade 1 Top Novices' Hurdle at Aintree on just his second ever start. He ran a blinder to finish third behind Belfast Banter and Do Your Job considering how green he still was, understandably so.

Once more, he had a lengthy absence to defy before reappearing on chase debut at Leicester where he won in workmanlike fashion.

He jumped to his left throughout the Leicester race and that theme continued at Exeter but again, it didn't prevent him winning around a righthanded track.

Henderson clearly has the upmost faith and free rein in how he campaigns Dusart as he ran in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival on his next and latest start. Again, he ran very respectably to finish fifth behind L'Homme Presse. That was a tough enough race just 17 days ago in soft ground however, he should still prove better than his rivals here.

Going lefthanded again is sure to suit him better and for all he's unlikely to make up into being the Grade 1 horse connections may have hoped for, he is still capable of winning a handicap off 147.

One more win in Onemorefortheraod

The following race is one of the features of the day, in the form of the Grade 2 Scottish Champion Hurdle which is a limited handicap for 4yo+ over 2m at 14:25. As expected, this is yet another very competitive field with plenty I can give strong chances to. However, there is one I like to take on the current market leader, West Cork. That horse is Onemorefortheroad who is a fair enough price at 4.3100/30.

I like everything about Neil King's representative's profile for this race and I think he's still well treated off a mark of 136. The first positive for his chances is that he's a seven-year-old with horses of this age winning three of the last four renewals of the race. A rating in the mid-130s is a plus and as said, he hits that sweet spot being rated 136.





One of my concerns about his chances is his potential running style. The Scottish Champion Hurdle tends to go to horses who are held up which, on the basis of Onemorefortheroad's two latest starts, is how he's likely to be ridden. However, on each of his hattrick wins earlier this season, he was ridden prominently. On the latter two of his wins, he made all so I hope connections aren't tempted to revert to those tactics here.

The positives remain with the fact he's had an ideal conditioning for the race with five starts so far this season. He also comes here on the back of a very good run to finish fourth in the Imperial Cup at Sandown.

That was a fair effort to finish as close as he did behind the Peter Fahey trained Surprise Package who bolted up. Onemorefortheroad ran with a huge amount of credit yet despite that, he's still been given 1lb back by the handicapper.

The quick turnaround doesn't worry me as much as it might on other occasions as coming into this race on the back of a recent run hasn't been a negative in recent renewals.

I'm hoping, off this mark, Onemorefortheroad can fend off Milkwood who I fear as the biggest danger in his bid to defend his crown.

Two to play at big prices in Scottish National

The feature race on Saturday is the Grade 3 Scottish Grand National Handicap Chase over 3m7f176y at 15:35. It's as suitably wide-open as ever for all it isn't a vintage renewal. The race is without a maximum field of runners and without a return to pre-covid prizemoney. For that reason, the top weight in this year's race is only running off a mark of 147 which showcases the lack of top-class angles.

Nonetheless, it's still going to be a brilliant spectacle with plenty of fascinating runners and ways to play the race. I like two at each-way prices to chance. The first selection being the aforementioned top-weight in the race, Hill Sixteen who is bidding to give the weight to his rivals.

As stated, this isn't a normal year for the Scottish Grand National of course, as it comes before the Grand National at Aintree. Initially I was focussing in on the eight-year-olds in the race due to their good record. However, I wasn't overly enamoured with the runners of that age this year.

The Wolf was really the only exception of the eight-year-olds as he looks to have every chance on a lot of bases. But I'm instead chancing the older horses to come to the fore. I've followed Hill Sixteen a few times already this season to varying degrees of success and frustration.

On the whole, Hill Sixteen has had a very good season without winning. He finished second in the Becher Handicap Chase behind Snow Leopardess by a nose. Before it all went wrong in the Welsh Grand National where, thanks to a messy start and being off the pace, he simply couldn't get involved.

He well and truly bounced back last time out though when posting a career best to finish second in the Listed Premier Chase at Kelso. Sent off at a big price for that competitive race, he was only beaten one length behind Nuts Well. Unfortunately, that good run caused a fair sting from the handicapper. A 9lb rise for his second-place finish may well have curtailed his peak form at just the wrong time.

The run was a career best effort however and I still think he's improving. This test should really suit him as he's a horse who has habitually been noted as staying on in the finish. Surely, he can't possibly have those post-race comments applied again over 3m7f176y... He's all about stamina and I hope this peak of form continues for at least one more run.

The doubt about his chances is that he's running off top weight and top weights don't have a good recent record in this race. However, he's not a usual number one and is running off a lower mark than previous top weighted horses. As stated, this isn't a quality renewal, where top weight would usually be rated in the mid-150s.

Hill Sixteen has Mark McDonagh taking 5lb off his back as well which sees him running effectively off, 142 which is a very feasible mark to win this race.

There is one more I like in the race at an even bigger price of 41.040/1 to have a small each-way play on and that's Prime Venture who ticks a lot of boxes so may be slightly overpriced.

Evan Williams's runner is an 11-year-old, but this race was won by the 10-year-old Takingrisks in 2019 who came into the race on the back of winning a veterans' chase on his latest start. Prime Venture ran well enough in a veterans' at Newbury last time out.

He's been given 2lb back which sees him on a very attractive mark of 135, a mark this race has been won off in two of the last three renewals.

He's also had a good conditioning for the contest with five runs which is ideal, and he's had an optimal freshen up time of one month since his latest start.

Prime Venture looks to have been teed up for this test and we know stamina is no issue for him. He is a big price in this race considering the number of boxes he ticks.